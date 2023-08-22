Baby Delivered by Flashlight as California Hospital Evacuated in Power Outage - The Messenger
Baby Delivered by Flashlight as California Hospital Evacuated in Power Outage

All of the hospital’s patients – including the mother and newborn baby – emerged safely from the power outage

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
The child was born shortly before the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital was evacuated in the early hours of Tuesday morning. FOX 11 Los Angeles

A baby was delivered in a room lit by flashlights, after a Los Angeles hospital was plunged into a power outage when its main power source and backup generators failed. 

The child was born shortly before the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital was evacuated in the early hours of Tuesday morning, KNBC reported. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the power outage with 137 firefighters and 27 ambulances. Of the 241 patients who were impacted, 21 were taken to other hospitals to receive treatment, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

“Their main power and emergency power was completely off, completely out,” LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley said, according to KTLA

The power outage impacted the hospital’s Specialty Care Center, which is home to the neonatal, obstetrics and gynecology units, in addition to serving patients going through rehabilitation, according to the Los Angeles Times

All of the hospital’s patients – including the mother and newborn baby – emerged safely from the evacuation. 

Crowley said that there was “no power, no elevators,” available in the Specialty Care Center. This situation meant that firefighters had to assist some of the most vulnerable patients down the stairs, according to KTLA. 

The cause of the power outage remains unclear but Los Angeles is currently dealing with the fallout of Tropical Storm Hilary, which hit southern California earlier on Monday. 

