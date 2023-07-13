Baby Boy Dies After Teen Mom Accidentally Feeds Him Fentanyl That She Thought Was Cocaine
The baby had 10 times the amount of fentanyl in his system that could kill a normal adult human
A nine-month-old child died after his mom put fentanyl in his baby bottle, police said on Wednesday.
During a news conference, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the mom on June 26 was tired and wanted to nap. So she went to the bathroom and found a pill bottle with what she thought held cocaine, and allegedly added it to the baby’s formula. She gave the bottle to the baby, Leeper said. The substance inside turned out to be fentanyl.
Officers that day responded to a call of a baby boy without a pulse. When a deputy arrived at the Callahan, Florida, home, “he observed the child on the floor in the living room unconscious,” Leeper said. “He began to provide life-saving measures by providing CPR.”
- ‘Without a Second Thought’: NICU Nurse Adopts Teen Mom with Triplets After Hospital Stay
- ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Subtly Confirms She Welcomed Baby No. 5
- Utah Mom’s Claim Husband ‘Never’ Used Drugs ‘Abruptly Changed’ After She Was Accused of Killing Him With Fentanyl
- 3 Big Questions Swirling Around Case of Utah Mom Accused of Killing Husband with Fentanyl
- Teen Girl Died After She Was Stabbed and Left Outside Her Corpus Christi Home
The baby was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Originally, the mother, when questioned by investigators, said she didn’t know what had happened, Leeper said. But a medical examiner’s investigation found 29 nanograms per millimeter of blood in the baby boy’s system and the cause of death was determined to be fentanyl overdose.
Leeper said the baby had 10 times the amount of fentanyl in his system that could kill a normal adult human.
Investigators questioned the mother again after the results from the medical examiner’s office came in. She continued to lie and change her story, Leeper said. But she then confessed, saying she thought it was cocaine, not fentanyl.
“She put some of what she thought was cocaine in the bottle but it was actually fentanyl. She laid him down in his crib to go to sleep. He never woke up,” Leeper said.
“Now who does that? What mother could do that? That’s not normal. That is sick. It’s beyond my imagination why a mother would do that to her child,” he continued.
Leeper said fentanyl is considered one of the “deadliest drugs” in the country.
The baby “should have been crawling. Should have been laughing,” he said. “Most importantly, kept safe. Unfortunately, this was not the case.”
His death was “caused by the culpable negligence of the suspect with their utter disregard for the safety of the infant,” he said, adding that she “must have” known it would harm the baby. The 17-year-old mom, whose name is not being released, was arrested on aggravated manslaughter charges, as well as possession of controlled substances.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews