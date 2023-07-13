Baby Boy Dies After Teen Mom Accidentally Feeds Him Fentanyl That She Thought Was Cocaine

A nine-month-old child died after his mom put fentanyl in his baby bottle, police said on Wednesday.

During a news conference, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the mom on June 26 was tired and wanted to nap. So she went to the bathroom and found a pill bottle with what she thought held cocaine, and allegedly added it to the baby’s formula. She gave the bottle to the baby, Leeper said. The substance inside turned out to be fentanyl.

Officers that day responded to a call of a baby boy without a pulse. When a deputy arrived at the Callahan, Florida, home, “he observed the child on the floor in the living room unconscious,” Leeper said. “He began to provide life-saving measures by providing CPR.”

The baby was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Originally, the mother, when questioned by investigators, said she didn’t know what had happened, Leeper said. But a medical examiner’s investigation found 29 nanograms per millimeter of blood in the baby boy’s system and the cause of death was determined to be fentanyl overdose.

Leeper said the baby had 10 times the amount of fentanyl in his system that could kill a normal adult human.

Investigators questioned the mother again after the results from the medical examiner’s office came in. She continued to lie and change her story, Leeper said. But she then confessed, saying she thought it was cocaine, not fentanyl.

“She put some of what she thought was cocaine in the bottle but it was actually fentanyl. She laid him down in his crib to go to sleep. He never woke up,” Leeper said.

“Now who does that? What mother could do that? That’s not normal. That is sick. It’s beyond my imagination why a mother would do that to her child,” he continued.

A baby boy died after a teen mom accidentally fed him fentanyl. First Coast News

Leeper said fentanyl is considered one of the “deadliest drugs” in the country.

The baby “should have been crawling. Should have been laughing,” he said. “Most importantly, kept safe. Unfortunately, this was not the case.”

His death was “caused by the culpable negligence of the suspect with their utter disregard for the safety of the infant,” he said, adding that she “must have” known it would harm the baby. The 17-year-old mom, whose name is not being released, was arrested on aggravated manslaughter charges, as well as possession of controlled substances.