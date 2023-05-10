For the first time in the United Kingdom, a baby has been born using the DNA of three individuals. With only about 0.1% of the DNA coming from a donor, the majority still originates from the baby's parents.
This innovative method, known as mitochondrial donation, aims to prevent babies from being born with incurable mitochondrial diseases. Symptoms of these diseases can range from poor growth and muscle weakness to neurological problems, and in some cases, can even prove fatal.
Since mitochondria are only passed down from the mother, this modified form of IVF uses healthy mitochondria from a donor egg. The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) states that fewer than five cases have been recorded as a result of mitochondrial transfer procedures.
The donor's DNA is solely responsible for producing functional mitochondria and does not influence the child's appearance or act as a "third parent." However, mitochondria do contain their own genetic information, meaning the child will inherit a small amount of DNA from the donor.
- Doctors Eradicate Deadly Condition in Groundbreaking Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby
- Robert De Niro Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen
- Endangered Orangutan Baby Born at Missouri Zoo — Just in Time for Mother’s Day
- Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC
- Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’
The HFEA is keeping specific details under wraps to protect the identities of the family and donor.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews