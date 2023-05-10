For the first time in the United Kingdom, a baby has been born using the DNA of three individuals. With only about 0.1% of the DNA coming from a donor, the majority still originates from the baby's parents.

This innovative method, known as mitochondrial donation, aims to prevent babies from being born with incurable mitochondrial diseases. Symptoms of these diseases can range from poor growth and muscle weakness to neurological problems, and in some cases, can even prove fatal.

Since mitochondria are only passed down from the mother, this modified form of IVF uses healthy mitochondria from a donor egg. The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) states that fewer than five cases have been recorded as a result of mitochondrial transfer procedures.

The donor's DNA is solely responsible for producing functional mitochondria and does not influence the child's appearance or act as a "third parent." However, mitochondria do contain their own genetic information, meaning the child will inherit a small amount of DNA from the donor.

The HFEA is keeping specific details under wraps to protect the identities of the family and donor.