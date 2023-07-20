Baby Abandoned in Trash Bag Rescued by Stray Dog
The baby appears to be covered in bruises in photos that are being shared on social media
A baby girl in Lebanon – who was abandoned on the streets in a black garbage bag – was miraculously rescued when a stray dog found the bag and picked her up.
As the dog carried the bag through the streets of Tripoli in the early Wednesday morning hours, a passerby heard the little girl crying and took her to an Islamic Charity Hospital, according to the National.
The baby, whose age is unclear, appears to be covered in bruises in photos that are being shared on social media. She is now being treated at Tripoli Government Hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to Arab News.
One local journalist described the area where the baby was found as being treacherous, due to the presence of feral animals.
“This baby was dumped in an area that is considered very dangerous at night, as a lot of stray dogs can be found,” Ghassan Rifi wrote, in Arabic.
“The municipality had previously tried to poison these dogs but animal welfare organizations refused and called for their protection,” he added.
While it is unknown why the baby was abandoned, many have pointed to the country’s deep economic crisis. A 2022 report from Human Rights Watch revealed that more than half of all Lebanese people could not afford adequate heating, clothing or education. Additionally, 43% of the population reported being unable to pay for medical care and 42% said they could not afford childcare.
This is not the first instance of a stray dog rescuing an abandoned child. In 2005, a dog in Nairobi found a newborn in a plastic bag and carried the child back to her litter of puppies. A baby left in a field in rural Argentina, in 2008, was also sheltered by a stray dog until authorities found the child.
