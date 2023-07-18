Award-Winning Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates Attends School Board Meeting After His Book Was Banned - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Award-Winning Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates Attends School Board Meeting After His Book Was Banned

Some students complained that the book made them 'feel guilty for being white'

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Among the supporters who showed up at a South Carolina school board meeting to support a high school teacher who sparked controversy by including "Between the World and Me" in her lesson plan was the book's author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, according to a report.

English teacher Mary Wood assigned the award-winning book, which recounts Coates' experiences growing up Black in inner-city Baltimore, to an advanced placement language arts class at Chapin High School in February after receiving approval from school officials.

However, after some students complained that the book, which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2015, made them "feel guilty for being white," school administrators told Wood not to use "Between the World and Me" because it violated a state law about teaching divisive racial concepts, as reported by The State newspaper on Tuesday.

Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ta-Nehisi Coates, seen at a conference in Atlanta in June, made a surprise appearance at a South Carolina school board meeting.Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images
Read More

At a June 26 meeting of the Lexington-Richland 5 school board, Wood's critics dominated the discussion - with one person expressing surprise "to find this teacher is still employed at Chapin High even though she showed no remorse and strongly defended herself after she broke the law.”

This was not the case on Monday.

At least a dozen speakers came forward to voice their support for Wood and denounce the public pressure campaign they believe led to the cancellation of her lesson plan.

Coates sat in the audience next to Wood but did not address the gathering.

Tess Pratt, the chair of the school's English department, said she had approved the use of the book, which was used in last year's class without objection.

She said the attacks against the book made teachers' "hearts grow heavy" to know that some people believe they are indoctrinating children, as the newspaper reported.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to sharing stories, both fiction and nonfiction, with my students. I’ve shared my stories with them, and asked them to share with me," Pratt said.

When she had to remove Coates' book, she said, “I silenced his story, and I’ll regret that for the rest of my life, because that was wrong.”

Superintendent Akil Ross started the meeting by expressing his confusion about allegations that the district was teaching "systemic racism."

“I haven’t seen a (teaching) standard on racism in South Carolina,” Ross, who is Black, said. “We have standards for critical thinking, debate, argumentative essays, rhetoric.”

He went on to say that race is one of the topics teachers can use to initiate these discussions.

“These are standards to help children think for themselves,” he said.

He also encouraged parents concerned about what subjects are being taught to their children to talk with their child's teacher.

“Nine times out of ten, that’s where the issue is resolved," Ross said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.