Award-Winning Meteorologist Elise Finch Who Suddenly Died Was ‘Fiercely Loving, Devoted Mother’

A beloved meteorologist is being mourned throughout the Tri-State area this morning after suddenly passing away over the weekend at the age of 51.
Elise Dione Finch Henriques had been the weekend meteorologist for WCBS in New York City for many years. According to a tribute to Finch, she first joined the station 16 years ago in 2007.
Finch had recently been moved to weekday mornings news, and in September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast.
"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," reads the online tribute. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.
"Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS," it added.
Elise died at a local hospital. The cause of her death has not been determined yet.
