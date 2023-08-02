Award-Winning Chef Gives Black Business Owners Advice He Wishes He Got When Starting Out

TV chef and restaurateur JJ Johnson learned a few things the hard way when he was just starting out. Now that he's found success, he's sharing his experience as a shortcut for other entrepreneurs.

"Making it work doesn't make you have a successful business," says Johnson, who spoke with The Messenger ahead of this year's Yelp Black in Business Summit. "And a lot of Black folks are always trying to make it work."

The main thing he wished he would have heard when starting a business was to not settle for crumbs, explains Johnson, who opened the fast-casual rice bowl concept Fieldtrip in 2019 and now has three New York City locations.

As the keynote speaker at the Aug. 2 summit — which aims to bring together successful Black leaders in business and anyone looking for guidance — Johnson tells The Messenger he wants to be that experienced voice for others.

Earlier on in his career, Johnson would take almost any opportunity or offer he could get because he thought the chance might not come around again.

"It could be the worst deal, it could be the worst structure, but I'm gonna figure it out — I'm gonna figure out how to make it work," he says of his approach early on.

Johnson says he took terrible deals, accepted working in sub-par kitchens that should have been re-done or inadequate pay structures with paydays of once every 60 days.

"I wish somebody would have been like, 'Don't worry. Redline the deal the way you need the deal to be fit or redline the lease the way you need it to be fit, and then let them redline it back for you,' " he adds. "Or just let them tell you no they're not gonna do it."

Johnson hopes others — especially in his communities — will take what he learned and put it to use early on in their careers.

"I didn't have anybody to go to that looked like me," he says, adding that although he was able to go to peers in the industry and ask about their experiences, none of them were Black.

And to him, that meant he wasn't able to get advice on the more unique hurdles he eventually had to clear, like when he realized his non-Black peers were raising exponentially more money than he did in initial funding rounds.

He says the difference was like comparing pennies and dollars.

"Black business owners are on the 20-yard line in comparison to white business owners," he says. "White business owners are on the 80-yard line."

But resources like the Black in Business Summit, says Johnson, are useful in helping to close that gap.