Avon Is Slipping Pro-Ukraine Fliers into Russian Orders: Report

Distributing pro-Ukrainian information carries criminal charges in Russia

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Avon products are displayed inside the newly completed U.S. headquarters for Avon Products Inc. on September 14, 2011 in New York City. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Russian police are said to be investigating products sold by the cosmetics company Avon, after it was reported that there were pro-Ukraine leaflets hidden in their packaging. 

A Russian man claims that when he purchased new perfume for his wife, he became alarmed that the packaging was damaged, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant

The man said that he found what appeared to be a receipt inside the package. After a message thanking him for purchasing Avon products, the paper also included what the Russian news outlet described as “brief but very aggressive information about Russia's actions in Ukraine.” 

The receipt also allegedly contained a QR code, that when scanned would bring people to a Telegram page run by the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is a far-right Russian paramilitary group that operates out of Ukraine. 

The man who purchased the perfume contacted the Moscow police, who then launched a wide-ranging investigation, according to Kommersant. Among those involved is the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, which is sometimes referred to as the “Russian FBI.”

Distributing pro-Ukrainian information carries criminal charges in Russia – if the person who placed the leaflets is a Russian, they could even be charged with treason. 

The Russian branch of Avon, which has operated in the country since the 1990s, told local media that they were not involved in distributing the leaflets. 

“Avon Russia is verifying the information because the allegations are serious,” the company told the Russian radio station, Moskva Speaks

“To date, media reports have been published, but there have been no requests from law enforcement agencies on this issue.”

The company also said they are looking into the leaflets because distributing pro-Ukraine content contradicts their goals as a business. 

“This matter … conflicts with the company's mission to support women through beauty,” Avon Russia told Moskva Speaks. 

“The company plans to fully cooperate with the authorities.”

Avon did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

