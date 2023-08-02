Authorities Warn of Disturbing ‘Bank Jugging’ Trend as Thieves Target, Track People Withdrawing Cash

The robbery scheme called “bank jugging” has been on the rise in Orlando this year, with thieves particularly targeting older adults.
Victims in Central Florida have collectively lost more than $100,000 so far this year.
Jugging works like this: Perpetrators drive to a bank and typically sit in a vehicle with tinted windows and parked in a handicap-accessible spot. They observe those who visit the ATMs. And once the customer gets their money and drives off, the crooks follow them, according to WFTV.
Once the pursuit begins, the “bank juggers” usually find a way to get the car pulled over or wait until they get to the next destination. That’s when the juggers smash the victim’s windows and take their money, according to the Orlando Police Department.
“The theft normally happens in just seconds and it's happening in several Central Florida cities. Since March of this year, victims in the region have lost more than $100,000 combined,” OPD tweeted.
Police say three elderly people have been targeted, including a 90-year-old victim.
“The elderly obviously tugs at the heartstrings a little more than the regular victims,” Orlando police detective Aaron Goss said.
Police have already arrested suspect Shawn Glenn Sr. in alleged connection with at least two jugging incidents during the spring.
He allegedly operated with his son and girlfriend in the Greater Orlando area. The three are known to be part of the “Glenn Crew,” which might be connected to at least 13 jugging incidents, police say.
