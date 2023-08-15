Authorities Seize and Destroy 2,000 Bottles of Company’s Illegally Fermented Wine From Ocean Floor

Over 2,000 bottles of a California wine company’s signature ocean-aged sunken wine were seized and destroyed after an investigation revealed the company did not have permits required or FDA approval.

Ocean Fathoms offered a distinctive product: wine bottles aged in special cages sunk to the bottom of the sea floor a mile off the coast of Montecito and sold for up to $500 a pop. The result of the unusual process were bottles covered in barnacles and, according to the company’s website, “superior wine.”

The problem: according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, was that the company failed to properly apply for permits to submerge their cages full of wine into the ocean, the Santa Barbara Independent reported. Despite a lack of permits, the company boasted online they had patented their “high-density corking system” meant to withstand ocean waters penetrating the wine.

An FDA into the company’s wine determined it was “adulterated and not fit for human consumption because it was submerged in the ocean and potentially contaminated.”

The bottles were destroyed as part of a plea agreement with two of Ocean Fathoms’ three founders Emanuele Azzaretto and Todd Hahn – who were charged with and pled guilty to, misdemeanors for illegally discharging materials into U.S. waters, aiding and abetting investor fraud and selling alcohol without a license in July, according to the news outlet.

Getty Images

The two had reportedly sold the wine without federally-required labeling, nor had they obtained a valid business license or alcohol sales permit for the company. Oceans Fathom had also been charging sales tax but failed to pay those taxes to the state. The company’s claim that part of its profits were donated to a local environmental nonprofit was also deemed false.

Azzaretto and Hahn were forced to pay $50,000 to an investor who authorities allege they defrauded and are on probation – banning them from operating their business. It was estimated the bottles that were destroyed represented several hundred thousand dollars. The alcohol was disposed of at a wastewater treatment plant, and the bottles were recycled, Noozhawk reported.

“This case involved individuals who operated with complete disregard for our consumer and environmental laws,” Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch said in a statement.