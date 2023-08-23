Authorities Searching Area of BTK Killer’s Former Home in Connection to Oklahoma Cases
Dennis Rader adopted the 'BTK' moniker to represent his method of binding, torturing, and killing victims
Oklahoma authorities are investigating possible connections between Dennis Rader and unsolved murders and disappearances in Osage County.
According to Kansas news station KWCH, Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said they are actively following leads related to missing persons and homicides potentially linked to Rader, also known as the "BTK Killer."
“I can confirm we are following leads of missing persons and murders possibly related to BTK (Dennis Rader)," Upton said Tuesday, per the outlet.
"I still have investigators in the field following up on those leads, so that’s all I can say right now,” he added.
Investigators have been present at Rader's former Kansas property in Park City, now owned by the city, and a digging operation is currently underway.
The specifics of the investigation remain undisclosed, KXII reported.
Per news station KSN, Park City Police Chief Phil Bostian said Osage County called them as a courtesy ahead of the operation.
According to the Wichita Eagle, Rader sowed fear in the Wichita community between 1974 and 1991.
He adopted the "BTK" moniker to represent his method of binding, torturing, and killing victims. He is believed to have killed at least 10 people.
In 2005, he was convicted on ten counts of first-degree murder and received his sentencing on Aug. 17 of the same year to 10 consecutive life terms in prison.
Osage County sheriffs interviewed Rader in February to explore potential leads in a 1976 missing person case, FOX affiliate KOKI reported earlier this year.
"We never close the door on a case just because it goes cold," Sheriff Eddie Virden said. "And we didn't want to rule him out, and we're still not ruling him out."
