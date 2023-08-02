Authorities Search for Suspect Accused of Crashing Car Into National Hispanic Cultural Center - The Messenger
Authorities Search for Suspect Accused of Crashing Car Into National Hispanic Cultural Center

Victor Barreto, 24, is accused of causing at least half a million dollars of damage

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
National Hispanic Cultural Center in New MexicoGoogle Maps

Albuquerque police are searching for the suspect who they allege intentionally crashed his vehicle into the National Hispanic Cultural Center, according to a local news report.

Victor Barreto, 24, is accused of causing at least half a million dollars of damage when he allegedly rammed his car through the building. He was taken to the hospital after the recent crash, but managed to leave before he could be taken into custody, KOB 4 reported.

Police allege Barreto purposely crashed into the center with his girlfriend, who was in the car with him and allegedly told authorities said she feared he wanted to kill them both, the station reported.

Why he chose the National Hispanic Cultural Center is unclear.

Prior to his hospital exit, police were planning to arrest Barreto on suspicion of aggravated battery against a household member, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving, per the station.

