Authorities Search for Body of Teen Missing Since ‘Mass Casualty’ Boat Crash in Lake

Authorities in Austin, Texas, continue to scour a narrow, highly-trafficked lake, looking for the body of a teenager who has been missing since a single-boat accident Sunday night.
First responders with Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to Lake Austin around 6 p.m., soon after a boat ran aground after crossing another boat's wake.
At least one person was ejected from the boat when it hit the shore.
At the scene, first responders treated six of the seven people who were on the boat at the time of the accident, declaring it a mass casualty incident. All seven were injured, and one — a teen — remains missing and is presumed dead.
Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, with two rushed to the ER with "potentially" serious injuries. Two of the injured refused a ride to the hospital.
The search continued on Monday for the missing teen's body. It was unknown if the missing teen was a male or female, or how old the victim is.
While deep, Lake Austin — formerly Lake McDonald — is rather constricted, which is why officials have established "No Wake" zones. The water reservoir on the Colorado River attracts scores of area boaters. It is said that even a moderate wake at Lake Austin could lead to an accident.
Officials have not confirmed whether the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash. It was unclear Monday if speed played a factor in the accident.
