Authorities Search for Body of Teen Missing Since ‘Mass Casualty’ Boat Crash in Lake - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Authorities Search for Body of Teen Missing Since ‘Mass Casualty’ Boat Crash in Lake

A boat ran across another vessel's wake in the narrow, highly trafficked lake

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A vista view of Lake Austin from atop Mount BonnellGetty Images

Authorities in Austin, Texas, continue to scour a narrow, highly-trafficked lake, looking for the body of a teenager who has been missing since a single-boat accident Sunday night.

First responders with Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to Lake Austin around 6 p.m., soon after a boat ran aground after crossing another boat's wake.

At least one person was ejected from the boat when it hit the shore.

At the scene, first responders treated six of the seven people who were on the boat at the time of the accident, declaring it a mass casualty incident. All seven were injured, and one — a teen — remains missing and is presumed dead.

Read More

Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, with two rushed to the ER with "potentially" serious injuries. Two of the injured refused a ride to the hospital.

The search continued on Monday for the missing teen's body. It was unknown if the missing teen was a male or female, or how old the victim is.

While deep, Lake Austin — formerly Lake McDonald — is rather constricted, which is why officials have established "No Wake" zones. The water reservoir on the Colorado River attracts scores of area boaters. It is said that even a moderate wake at Lake Austin could lead to an accident.

Officials have not confirmed whether the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash. It was unclear Monday if speed played a factor in the accident.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.