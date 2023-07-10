Authorities on the Hunt For ‘Survivalist’ Escaped Convict Find Campsites, Stockpiles in Woods

An escaped inmate, on the run from police in Pennsylvania, may have left stockpiles and campsites in nearby woods.

Michael Burham fled from Warren County Prison on Thursday by using bed sheets to escape through a window and climbing atop exercise equipment, The Associated Press reported. He was a suspect in a homicide investigation and was held on a $1 million bail for multiple charges, including kidnapping and burglary.

Police described the 34-year-old as "very dangerous," the outlet reported.

"We have located small stockpiles and campsites in wooded areas in the general vicinity of Warren, and we believe that at least some of these may be associated with Burham," Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters on Sunday.

The manhunt for Burham, using drones, K-9 units and aircraft in addition to on-the-ground searches, has expanded into the Allegheny National Forest. The suspect is "prepared, as a survivalist in the past, and tried to be ready, if you will, to spend time in the woods," Bivens said Monday, as WGRZ reported.

Police have accused him in connection with the May 11 killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, arson and abduction of an elderly couple. Officials have warned local residents to keep their homes locked and not to leave belongings outside, and are concerned he may be "receiving assistance" from someone, the Associated Press reported. Local playgrounds have been closed and school programs canceled while he remains on the loose.

"Anyone in this situation becomes more desperate over time, and we plan to use that to our advantage," Bivens said. "If he's out here in the woods, we'll continue to push hard. He's not going to be able to get a lot of rest. We're going to push hard until we find him."

The wooded terrain Burham is suspected of inhabiting has multiple cabins, shacks, and oil and gas sheds that could be harboring the accused killer, making the search for him more difficult, the outlet reported.

Brian Zeybel, Warren County Sheriff, told WKBW that Burham has "the ability to evade us," but he doesn't believe he is a "master of this game." He believes Burham "has the tolerance to probably put up with a little more discomfort than you and I, but he's motivated to do that."

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $7,500 reward for information on Burham that could aid in his arrest, and the local crime stoppers are offering an additional $2,000.