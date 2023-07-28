Authorities Investigating Whether Solar Farm Fire in Upstate New York is Releasing Toxic Smoke

Residents near a solar farm in upstate New York were told to shelter-in-place after its batteries caught fire, sending potentially toxic fumes into the atmosphere, WWNY-TV reported.



The fire reportedly began on Thursday afternoon outside the town of Lyme in New York's Jefferson County, close to the Canadian border.



"A large battery fire in Jefferson County has caused significant damage and is emitting large amounts of smoke that may pose health risks," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday night. "I urge all members of the local community to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and their families, and avoid exposure to smoke or other toxins."



Residents within a mile of the fire were briefly told to shelter-in-place, and parts of County Route 179 were closed as firefighters determined the toxicity levels of its blue flames and smoke. That order was lifted about four hours later.



Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, said readings indicated that the smoke likely isn't escaping into other areas.



Because flammable material is often housed in the battery's protected cell, it can be extremely difficult to put out battery fires using conventional techniques. Instead, firefighters often secure the surrounding area and wait for the flames to die out on their own.



“The batteries themselves will burn out," Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski told WWNY. "It will probably take five or seven days. It will be at a safe level where we don’t have to worry about a big fire again or [any other] big event.”



Investigators are still assessing how the solar farm, which is owned by Convergent Energy, first caught fire.