The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Authorities Foil Jailed Millionaire’s Escape Plan Involving Plane, Yacht, French Castle

    John Manchec planned to flee to his French castle to avoid child pornography charges.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A 78-year-old multimillionaire inmate, John Manchec, concocted an audacious plan to escape his Florida prison and flee to his French castle via a private plane and yacht. However, vigilant authorities disrupted his escape scheme before it could take off, as initially reported by the Associated Press.

    The plan, crafted by Manchec, entailed his employees incapacitating prison guards with pepper spray during a medical appointment in April. Nevertheless, an anonymous tip alerted law enforcement officials, prompting a two-month investigation into the escape plan.

    “Essentially, the plan comes down to this,”  Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a press conference on Monday. “These folks that are on the outside are going to wait until Manchec has a doctor’s visit, and they are going to take out our corrections staff while he’s out at the medical facility.”

    The daring escape plot enlisted two inmates and two of Manchec's employees who had readied his 140-foot yacht, utility van, and plane for the attempt. Manchec, according to the sheriff, also financed a cellmate's bail and housed him to help pack a suitcase and prep for his escape. Manchec subtly referred to the scheme as a "paint job" during phone conversations with his employees.

    Read More

    Manchec intended to escape to his French castle, fleeing the charges he faces in the U.S, as Sheriff Flowers told the Associated Press.

    The millionaire was first arrested in 2014 on child pornography charges in Florida but managed to evade arrest by relocating to France, where he is a dual citizen. U.S. officials failed to secure his extradition from France, but his luck ran out when he was arrested in 2020 in the Dominican Republic and sent back to Florida.

    In January, Manchec's request for release from prison, citing chronic medical conditions, was denied. Currently, he and his accomplices face charges related to the thwarted escape conspiracy. Manchec remains behind bars.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.