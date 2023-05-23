Authorities Foil Jailed Millionaire’s Escape Plan Involving Plane, Yacht, French Castle

A 78-year-old multimillionaire inmate, John Manchec, concocted an audacious plan to escape his Florida prison and flee to his French castle via a private plane and yacht. However, vigilant authorities disrupted his escape scheme before it could take off, as initially reported by the Associated Press.

The plan, crafted by Manchec, entailed his employees incapacitating prison guards with pepper spray during a medical appointment in April. Nevertheless, an anonymous tip alerted law enforcement officials, prompting a two-month investigation into the escape plan.

“Essentially, the plan comes down to this,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a press conference on Monday. “These folks that are on the outside are going to wait until Manchec has a doctor’s visit, and they are going to take out our corrections staff while he’s out at the medical facility.”

The daring escape plot enlisted two inmates and two of Manchec's employees who had readied his 140-foot yacht, utility van, and plane for the attempt. Manchec, according to the sheriff, also financed a cellmate's bail and housed him to help pack a suitcase and prep for his escape. Manchec subtly referred to the scheme as a "paint job" during phone conversations with his employees.

Manchec intended to escape to his French castle, fleeing the charges he faces in the U.S, as Sheriff Flowers told the Associated Press.

The millionaire was first arrested in 2014 on child pornography charges in Florida but managed to evade arrest by relocating to France, where he is a dual citizen. U.S. officials failed to secure his extradition from France, but his luck ran out when he was arrested in 2020 in the Dominican Republic and sent back to Florida.

In January, Manchec's request for release from prison, citing chronic medical conditions, was denied. Currently, he and his accomplices face charges related to the thwarted escape conspiracy. Manchec remains behind bars.