Authorities Bust Illegal Underwater Wine Operation, Destroy Thousands of Bottles
The destroyed inventory was allegedly worth several hundred thousand dollars — a single bottle sold for up to $500
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it had destroyed 2,000 bottles of luxury wine and other alcoholic beverages that had been distilled as part of "an illegal underwater wine aging and sales operation."
The company that had aged the bottles, Ocean Fathoms, agreed to destroy them as part of a plea deal.
Workers poured the alcohol out into one of Santa Barabra's wastewater treatment plants, and the bottles were taken to be recycled.
Starting in 2017, Emanuele Azzaretto and Todd Hahn allegedly began sinking crates of wine one mile off the coast of California into an area of the ocean that is known for hosting fertile coral reefs.
The crates were left at the bottom of the ocean floor for up to a year, which allowed barnacles and other sea life to grow on each bottle.
"The ocean is the perfect environment for aging wine; optimal temperature at 55 degrees, no oxygen, no UV light contamination, no sound and the ocean current slowly turning the wine inside the bottles," the company writes on its website.
Ocean Fathoms wasn't the first to develop the underwater aging technique: Several international producers had already experimented with similar processes. Some swear their underwater wines develop a unique "saline" quality, although sommeliers have debated whether underwater aging actually has an effect on taste.
U.S. regulators have been hesitant to approve underwater aging, fearing that gasoline and other contaminants could seep into bottles, potentially causing imbibers to get sick.
"The motive for engaging in this unlawful operation was financial," the District Attorney's Office wrote. "Nearly every aspect of their business was conducted in violation of state or federal law."
Azzaretto and Hahn sold their bottles for up to $500 each. The destroyed inventory was allegedly worth several hundred thousand dollars. The pair were also forced to pay $50,000 to an investor they allegedly defrauded.
Azzaretto and Hanh's misdemeanor charges include selling alcohol without a license, aiding and abetting investor fraud, and illegally discharging material into waters of the United States.
