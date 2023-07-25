Authorities Ask Public For Help Locating Man Released From North Carolina Jail by Mistake

A man jailed for threatening to shoot people and violating parole was accidentally released from a detention center in Burke County, North Carolina on Monday.
Now, authorities are on the search and asking for help.
Dennis James Danner, 42, was released from custody after deputies at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office mistook him for another inmate with a similar name, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
The error was noticed on Tuesday during an inmate round check in the morning.
Deputies told WSOC that it was Jimmy Danner, Dennis Danner’s cousin, who was meant to be released from the same jail, but authorities got the two mixed up.
After the mistake was noticed, Jimmy Danner was released.
Dennis Danner’s mother, Patricia Hollifield, told the news station that authorities knocked on her door after the mistake came to light.
“They got a lot of folks looking for him. A lot of my friends have called saying they’ve been to my house. And it’s like he’s killed someone. He’s done nothing,” she said. “He’s done nothing. They’re the ones who let him out and told him to go.”
Dennis Danner was arrested for “communicating threats” to three people, and arrest warrants claimed he told them he was going to “burn their homes down” and threatened to “shoot” or “beat” people, according to WSOC.
Hollifield told the news station she doesn’t think her son poses a threat and hopes authorities use restraint once he is located.
