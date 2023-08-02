Authorities Arrest Man Suspected of Being Infamous Lake Tahoe Foot-Fondling Prowler - The Messenger
Authorities Arrest Man Suspected of Being Infamous Lake Tahoe Foot-Fondling Prowler

Two women woke up to find a man at the end of their bed rubbing their feet in the resort town of Stateline

Dan Gooding
Mark Anthony Gonzales is suspected of breaking into resort condos on Lake Tahoe and touching sleeping womenDouglas County Sheriff's Office

Police arrested a man Tuesday, suspected of sneaking into rooms at a resort on Lake Tahoe and rubbing the feet of women sleeping there.

Mark Anthony Gonzales allegedly entered condominiums in the resort of Stateline, Nevada, using unlocked screen doors between July 1 and July 3.

Once he was inside, police said, he went to the end of the beds the women were sleeping in and rubbed their feet. They woke up, confronted him and he fled the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the 26-year-old from Atwater, California, was identified using "forensic techniques."

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

“These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”

DCSO said Gonzales was known to law enforcement in his home area for crimes including the theft of women's shoes and trespassing, as well as "sexual self-gratification" during these incidents.

Officers arrested Gonzales on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two of battery. He's being held in the Merced County Jail, pending extradition back to Douglas County, with a bail of $50,000.

