Authorities Arrest Man Suspected of Being Infamous Lake Tahoe Foot-Fondling Prowler

Police arrested a man Tuesday, suspected of sneaking into rooms at a resort on Lake Tahoe and rubbing the feet of women sleeping there.
Mark Anthony Gonzales allegedly entered condominiums in the resort of Stateline, Nevada, using unlocked screen doors between July 1 and July 3.
Once he was inside, police said, he went to the end of the beds the women were sleeping in and rubbed their feet. They woke up, confronted him and he fled the scene.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the 26-year-old from Atwater, California, was identified using "forensic techniques."
- Police Searching for Foot-Fondling Prowler in Lake Tahoe
- California Bear With Penchant for Breaking and Entering Captured in Lake Tahoe After Trespassing at 21 Homes
- Lake Tahoe Turning Yellow, But Don’t Worry, It’s Not Pollution
- ‘Pristine’ Lake Tahoe Actually has High Concentration of Microplastics: Study
- Father of Four Dies in Jet Ski Drowning on Lake Tahoe
“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.
“These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”
DCSO said Gonzales was known to law enforcement in his home area for crimes including the theft of women's shoes and trespassing, as well as "sexual self-gratification" during these incidents.
Officers arrested Gonzales on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two of battery. He's being held in the Merced County Jail, pending extradition back to Douglas County, with a bail of $50,000.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews