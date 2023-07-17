Author of Spoof Garth Brooks Story Mocks Texas Governor for Actually Sharing It: ‘One of the Dumbest People’

The author of a satirical story is calling Texas Governor Greg Abbott "one of the dumbest people in the country" after Abbott reshared the story on Twitter.

The fake story, posted on a parody website called The Dunning-Kruger-Times, revolves around country music star Garth Brooks. Christopher Blair, the site's operator and author of the article, expressed his reaction to The Guardian, stating, "When I saw that, I was beside myself with joy."

The fabricated story claims that Brooks was booed off the stage at the nonexistent 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree for using an expletive to refer to his conservative fans.

Abbott seemingly didn't notice the satirical nature and shared the story on Twitter with the caption, "Garth Brooks Booed Off Stage at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree. Go woke. Go broke."

The governor has since deleted the tweet, but people continue to respond to the error. "Gov Abbott just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad," tweeted Democratic Texas Congressman Greg Casar.