Author Milan Kundera Dies in Paris at 94

The celebrated former Czech dissident Milan Kundera, author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" and “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting,” died Tuesday afternoon in Paris at 94 after a long illness, the publishing house Gallimard announced.



Kundera, who left Communist Czechoslovakia in 1975, was known for sexually charged books that explored the tragicomic aspects of totalitarianism.



The European Parliament honored Kundera on Wednesday with a moment of silence.



“Milan Kundera was a writer who was able to reach generations of readers across all continents with his work and achieved world fame,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter. “He left behind not only remarkable works of fiction, but also important works of essays.”



Kundera’s work was for years condemned in his homeland as an insult to socialist literature. His Czechoslovakian citizenship was revoked in 1979, and he was stateless for two years before gaining French citizenship.

In 2019, he was made a citizen of the Czech Republic.

His relationship with his homeland remained touchy. “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,”’ an international best-seller, was not published in the Czech Republic until 2006, 17 years after the Velvet Revolution threw off Communist rule.

“My lifetime ambition has been to unite the utmost seriousness of question with the utmost lightness of form,” he told the Paris Review in 1983.

“The combination of a frivolous form and a serious subject immediately unmasks the truth about our dramas (those that occur in our beds as well as those that we play out on the great stage of history) and their awful insignificance.”

Kundera was considered a contender for the Nobel Prize for Literature and won a host of other literary awards during his long career.

“RIP Milan Kundera,” the author Hari Kunzru wrote on Twitter. “He was a novelist through and through, totally committed to fiction.