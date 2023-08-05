Austrian Town in Danger from ‘Imminent Dam Breach’

Heavy rains in the city of Klagenfurt in Austria prompted officials to issue a civil defense alert in the town of Viktring due to concerns over an “imminent" dam breach.
Emergency crews have been deployed to the town to ensure stability of the dam on Karl-Truppe Strasse, which could potentially cause flooding if it breaks, reported the Carinthian newspaper, daily.at.
The warnings come after numerous floods and mudslides in Carinthia Thursday night, local time.
"The defenses have been deployed 124 times so far. The problem areas are Viktring and Waidmannsdorf," Klagenfurt Mayor Christian Scheider said Friday night.
The areas in the center of Viktring in particular are prone to flooding, the Kleine Zeitung reported. Residents were advised to prepare in case of a dam breach.
"We laid around 200 meters (218 yards) of hoses, and pumped out as much water as possible to get the situation under control,” Wolfgang Germ, head of the fire brigade's crisis management team, told the newspaper.
Germ said Friday morning that the situation is expected to “get even worse.” Meanwhile, forces filled 400 to 500 sandbags for property protection.
“More rain is predicted. All volunteer fire brigades and the professional fire brigade are currently on duty," Germ told the Kleine Zeitung, adding that many basements in buildings are flooded by groundwater.
He said that it has rained “so much and heavily in the past few days, the water is pushing up."
Meanwhile, in Ferlach, residents of four houses in the village of Waidisch were evacuated Friday night in preparation for expected heavy rain, according to the city’s mayor, Ingo Appé.
