Austrian Town in Danger from ‘Imminent Dam Breach’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Austrian Town in Danger from ‘Imminent Dam Breach’

The warnings follow numerous floods and mudslides in Carinthia

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Heavy precipitation during the night of Friday, August 4, 2023, led to mudslides and flooding in Carinthia.GERT EGGENBERGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Heavy rains in the city of Klagenfurt in Austria prompted officials to issue a civil defense alert in the town of Viktring due to concerns over an “imminent" dam breach.

Emergency crews have been deployed to the town to ensure stability of the dam on Karl-Truppe Strasse, which could potentially cause flooding if it breaks, reported the Carinthian newspaper, daily.at.

The warnings come after numerous floods and mudslides in Carinthia Thursday night, local time.

"The defenses have been deployed 124 times so far. The problem areas are Viktring and Waidmannsdorf," Klagenfurt Mayor Christian Scheider said Friday night. 

Read More

The areas in the center of Viktring in particular are prone to flooding, the Kleine Zeitung reported. Residents were advised to prepare in case of a dam breach.

"We laid around 200 meters (218 yards) of hoses, and pumped out as much water as possible to get the situation under control,” Wolfgang Germ, head of the fire brigade's crisis management team, told the newspaper. 

Germ said Friday morning that the situation is expected to “get even worse.” Meanwhile, forces filled 400 to 500 sandbags for property protection.

“More rain is predicted. All volunteer fire brigades and the professional fire brigade are currently on duty," Germ told the Kleine Zeitung, adding that many basements in buildings are flooded by groundwater. 

He said that it has rained “so much and heavily in the past few days, the water is pushing up." 

Meanwhile, in Ferlach, residents of four houses in the village of Waidisch were evacuated Friday night in preparation for expected heavy rain, according to the city’s mayor, Ingo Appé.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.