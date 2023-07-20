Australian Sailor Gives Up His Dog After They Spent 3 Months Lost at Sea: ‘She’s a Lot Braver Than I Am’

The Australian castaway who lived off of only raw fish and rainwater while drifting for three months in the Pacific Ocean announced he would give away his canine sidekick Bella, who survived the ordeal by his side, to a man who helped rescue them.



Tim Shaddock, 54, said he'd leave his "amazing" dog with Genaro Rosales, a crew member on the Mexican tuna boat that brought him and Bella back to land. Rosales vowed to provide Bella a loving home.



"Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican," Shaddock explained to the press. "She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go."



Shaddock said that he had tried to give Bella away three times in the past but that she had refused to leave his side.



"She's a lot braver than I am, that's for sure," he added.



The pair set off from La Paz, Mexico in April on a sailing trip to French Polynesia, but they became stranded after Shaddock's catamaran was damaged in a storm. The pair were first spotted by a helicopter before the tuna trawler picked them up and brought them to Manzanillo, a city in western Mexico, to recover.



Shaddock said he'd be returning home to Australia to visit his family. Even as he headed to the airport, Bella reportedly sat patiently on the boat awaiting his return.

In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP