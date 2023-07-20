Australian Sailor Gives Up His Dog After They Spent 3 Months Lost at Sea: ‘She’s a Lot Braver Than I Am’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Australian Sailor Gives Up His Dog After They Spent 3 Months Lost at Sea: ‘She’s a Lot Braver Than I Am’

Tim Shaddock said that he had tried to give Bella away three times in the past but that she had refused to leave his side

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Australian castaway who lived off of only raw fish and rainwater while drifting for three months in the Pacific Ocean announced he would give away his canine sidekick Bella, who survived the ordeal by his side, to a man who helped rescue them.

Tim Shaddock, 54, said he'd leave his "amazing" dog with Genaro Rosales, a crew member on the Mexican tuna boat that brought him and Bella back to land. Rosales vowed to provide Bella a loving home.

"Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican," Shaddock explained to the press. "She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go."

Shaddock said that he had tried to give Bella away three times in the past but that she had refused to leave his side.

"She's a lot braver than I am, that's for sure," he added.

The pair set off from La Paz, Mexico in April on a sailing trip to French Polynesia, but they became stranded after Shaddock's catamaran was damaged in a storm. The pair were first spotted by a helicopter before the tuna trawler picked them up and brought them to Manzanillo, a city in western Mexico, to recover.

Shaddock said he'd be returning home to Australia to visit his family. Even as he headed to the airport, Bella reportedly sat patiently on the boat awaiting his return.

In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months.
In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months.Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP
Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.