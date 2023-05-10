Australian Reality Reality Star’s Instagram Deletes References to Fatal Crash after Death Hoax

Is Australian reality star Dannii Erskine alive or dead? That is the question that's been plaguing the minds of Bride and Prejudice fans this week, following reports the 28-year-old was killed in a horrific crash.

Spoiler alert: Dannii's alive and well.

According to Australia's 7News, Erskine issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming she's still breathing.

The statement said her Instagram account was hacked in late April, and that someone contacted the podcast So Dramatic!, posing as her sister.

The imposter told the podcast's host, Megan Pustetto, that Dannii had been killed in a devastating crash in Melbourne after suffering severe brain injuries. But Erskine's statement confirms her sister had no contact with Pustetto.

"I was in a car accident on September 17th 2022," wrote Erskine, who appeared in Bride and Prejudice in 2019. "For the last six months I have been homebound due to an injury in my ankle having severe injury from the accident. I was in hospital for many months including rehab."

She said the false reports have been stressful for her entire family.

"I have been in hospital all week getting an ankle reconstruction," Erskine's statement added. "I can’t control what the media said but I was advised from doctors to focus on my foot recovery. I haven't had time to deal with this."

Erskine said her sister never confirmed anything to any member of the media, and she blasted the press for publishing the false information "without family speaking."

Posts made to Erskine's Instagram late last month seemed to confirm the tragic news. Erskine recently shut her account down, reactivating it only after removing any posts referencing the accident.