Australian Park Rangers Refuse to Kill Dingoes After Latest Attack on Popular Tourist Beach

Rangers in Australia have refused to cull dingoes along Queensland's Fraser Island, also known as K'gari, even after a jogger was attacked by at least three wild canines and rushed to the hospital Monday morning.
The unnamed 24-year-old woman suffered multiple bite wounds along her limbs and torso and reportedly fled into the water, The Guardian reported. She was rescued by two men driving utility vehicles along the beach and was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.
But local rangers said culling the dingoes wouldn't be warranted because they already carefully track individual dingoes that are at risk of attacking tourists.
“Culling in the situation on K’gari is not an option — culling for the sake of culling,” ranger-in-charge Linda Behrendorff told The Guardian. “You need to know the individuals, you need to work with the individual dingoes and you also need to work with the situation that those dingoes are in.”
Behrendorff confirmed that at least one of the dingoes involved in the attack was listed as "high-risk." It had been outfitted with a tracking collar that monitors its behavior and had tried to lunge at a different beachgoer in a past encounter.
Just last month, a 10-year-old was attacked by a dingo on K'gari, a popular tourist destination, north of Australia's picturesque Gold Coast, that is home to some 200 dingoes.
Another dingo with a history of aggressive encounters with humans was euthanized by rangers after it bit a woman on the same beach in April.
Queensland rangers are promoting a campaign to "Be Dingo-Safe!" that calls on visitors to clean up trash and stop feeding dingoes, which are gradually becoming less wary of humans as they encroach on the animals' native land.
- Series of Dingo Attacks Has Australian Wildlife Officials on Edge
- Tourists Hit with Hefty Fine for Snapping Selfies with Wild Dingoes
- National Park Tourist Injured After Bear Reaches Into Open Car Window and Scratches Them
- New York Beaches on High Alert for Sharks After 4 Attacks in 2 Days
- Video Shows Great White Shark Attacking Dolphin off Popular Beach
