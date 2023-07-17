Australian Park Rangers Refuse to Kill Dingoes After Latest Attack on Popular Tourist Beach - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Australian Park Rangers Refuse to Kill Dingoes After Latest Attack on Popular Tourist Beach

Officials confirmed that at least one of the dingoes involved in the attack was already listed as 'high-risk'

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A dingo on an Australian beach. Martin Harvey/Getty Images

Rangers in Australia have refused to cull dingoes along Queensland's Fraser Island, also known as K'gari, even after a jogger was attacked by at least three wild canines and rushed to the hospital Monday morning.

The unnamed 24-year-old woman suffered multiple bite wounds along her limbs and torso and reportedly fled into the water, The Guardian reported. She was rescued by two men driving utility vehicles along the beach and was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

But local rangers said culling the dingoes wouldn't be warranted because they already carefully track individual dingoes that are at risk of attacking tourists.

“Culling in the situation on K’gari is not an option — culling for the sake of culling,” ranger-in-charge Linda Behrendorff told The Guardian. “You need to know the individuals, you need to work with the individual dingoes and you also need to work with the situation that those dingoes are in.”

Behrendorff confirmed that at least one of the dingoes involved in the attack was listed as "high-risk." It had been outfitted with a tracking collar that monitors its behavior and had tried to lunge at a different beachgoer in a past encounter.

Just last month, a 10-year-old was attacked by a dingo on K'gari, a popular tourist destination, north of Australia's picturesque Gold Coast, that is home to some 200 dingoes.

Another dingo with a history of aggressive encounters with humans was euthanized by rangers after it bit a woman on the same beach in April.

Queensland rangers are promoting a campaign to "Be Dingo-Safe!" that calls on visitors to clean up trash and stop feeding dingoes, which are gradually becoming less wary of humans as they encroach on the animals' native land.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.