Australian Monster Buried Ex-Girlfriend Alive After She Rejected Him, Gets 23 Years Prison

Judge called the murder "horrific" and “callous in the extreme”

Jenna Sundel
A man in Australia was sentenced to almost 23 years in prison for a horrific crime — abducting his ex-girlfriend and then burying her alive.

Tarikjot Singh abducted Jasmeen Kaur, 21, from her workplace in March 2021, bound her with cable ties and tape and later buried her alive near a mountain range in South Australia.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Kaur, a nursing student.

Singh and Kaur's relationship ended in the beginning of 2021. A few weeks later, Kaur reported to the police some disturbing threats from Singh, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"Once the relationship came to an end you continued to contact her — this included attempts to pressure her with threats of self-harm," said Justice Adam Kimber, who presided over the sentencing.

Jasmeen Kaur
Jasmeen Kaur was buried alive by her ex-boyfriend, who was sentenced to nearly 23 years in jail.Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Kimber called the murder "horrific" and "callous in the extreme."

Police issued a warning to Singh for stalking in early February 2021, less than a month before he murdered Kaur. 

"You killed Ms. Kaur in order to punish her for not wanting to be in a relationship with you and for going to the police," Kimber said.

Singh, is originally from India and came to Australia to study IT. He will likely be deported when he is released from jail, according to the ABC report. 

