Australian Military Developing Computer Chip With Built-In Human Brain Tissue
Research to determine whether processors fitted with human brain cells can outperform silicon chips
A team of Australian researchers who have been collaborating with an artificial intelligence firm to grow human and mouse brain cells on computer chips has won $407,000 in national defense funding to continue their research.
The award — from the National Intelligence and Security Discovery Research Grants Program — was announced in a news release from Monash University.
The new research program has partnered with Cortical Labs, a biological computing startup that combines lab-grown human brain cells with computer chips, and intends on "growing around 800,000 brain cells living in a dish, which are then 'taught' to perform goal-directed tasks."
The release notes that, in 2022, "the brain cells' ability to perform a simple tennis-like computer game, Pong, received global attention for the team's research." The brain cell-covered chip picked up Pong in five minutes.
Associate Professor Adeel Razi from the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health is leading the team behind DishBrain. Razi said the research program's work using lab-grown brain cells embedded onto silicon chips "merges the fields of artificial intelligence and synthetic biology to create programmable biological computing platforms."
Added Razi in the release: "This new technology capability in the future may eventually surpass the performance of existing, purely silicon-based hardware. The outcomes of such research would have significant implications across multiple fields such as, but not limited to, planning, robotics, advanced automation, brain-machine interfaces, and drug discovery, giving Australia a significant strategic advantage."
Razi sees the chips being used in autonomous vehicles, drones, and, of course, robots, giving all "a new type of machine" or artificial "intelligence that is able to learn throughout its lifetime."
