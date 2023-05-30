Australian Man Survives Croc Attack: ‘Thought It Was a Shark’

An Australian man in his 50s survived a crocodile attack after he was bit on the head. Snorkeling with a tourist group near a remote island, Marcus McGowan managed to fight the crocodile after being attacked, CNN reported.

In a statement Tuesday shared by the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service, McGowan said he thought he had been bitten by a shark after he felt something had “its jaws around my head,” only to realize it was a crocodile.

"I thought it was a shark but when I reached up I realised it was a crocodile. I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out," McGowan said.

The crocodile then attacked him a second time, but McGowan managed to push him away with his hand, he said. He then swam towards the boat which came to his rescue after hearing his screams.

According to CNN, following the attack McGowan was rushed to Haggerston, a resort island, before being helicoptered to a regional hospital. There he was treated for puncture wounds to his head and hands, in addition to cuts.

In his statement he noted that he did not wish ill on the crocodile.

“I’m a keen surfer and diver and understand that when you enter the marine environment, you are entering territory that belongs to potentially dangerous animals, such as sharks and crocodiles."

He added: "I was simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time. I’m just grateful it was me and not one of the kids or ladies in the group.”

Since the attack occurred so quickly, McGowan said he was unable to determine the croc's size but estimated it was "juvenile.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News), McGowan’s encounter marks the fifth such attack by a croc in Far North Queensland since April.

In a statement, the Queensland Department of Environment said the department launched an investigation into the incident and was working to "obtain further information."

"Crocodiles in the open ocean can be difficult to locate as the animals often travel tens of kilometres per day," the department said.

"It is important that crocodile sightings and crocodile incidents are reported in a timely manner. We investigate all crocodile sighting reports that we receive."