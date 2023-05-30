The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Australian Man Survives Croc Attack: ‘Thought It Was a Shark’

    Snorkeler said he felt something 'with its jaws around my head'

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Giuseppe Cacace / Getty Images

    An Australian man in his 50s survived a crocodile attack after he was bit on the head. Snorkeling with a tourist group near a remote island, Marcus McGowan managed to fight the crocodile after being attacked, CNN reported. 

    In a statement Tuesday shared by the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service, McGowan said he thought he had been bitten by a shark after he felt something had “its jaws around my head,” only to realize it was a crocodile. 

    "I thought it was a shark but when I reached up I realised it was a crocodile. I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out," McGowan said.

    The crocodile then attacked him a second time, but McGowan managed to push him away with his hand, he said. He then swam towards the boat which came to his rescue after hearing his screams.

    Read More

    According to CNN, following the attack McGowan was rushed to Haggerston, a resort island, before being helicoptered to a regional hospital. There he was treated for puncture wounds to his head and hands, in addition to cuts.

    In his statement he noted that he did not wish ill on the crocodile.

    “I’m a keen surfer and diver and understand that when you enter the marine environment, you are entering territory that belongs to potentially dangerous animals, such as sharks and crocodiles."

    He added: "I was simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time. I’m just grateful it was me and not one of the kids or ladies in the group.”

    Since the attack occurred so quickly, McGowan said he was unable to determine the croc's size but estimated it was "juvenile.

    According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News), McGowan’s encounter marks the fifth such attack by a croc in Far North Queensland since April.

    In a statement, the Queensland Department of Environment said the department launched an investigation into the incident and was working to "obtain further information."

    "Crocodiles in the open ocean can be difficult to locate as the animals often travel tens of kilometres per day," the department said.

    "It is important that crocodile sightings and crocodile incidents are reported in a timely manner. We investigate all crocodile sighting reports that we receive."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.