Australian Man Charged With Abusing 91 Girls While Working at Daycare Centers

An Australian man who worked in childcare is facing more than 1,600 child abuse charges in Australia, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

The Australian Federal Police announced the arrest Tuesday morning. The suspect has only been identified as a 45-year-old Gold Coast man who has been in custody in Queensland since August 21, 2022.

Initially, officials arrested the man on two counts of making child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service for child pornography material. But the investigation didn't stop there.



"Further self-produced child abuse material was identified on electronic devices allegedly owned by the man," reads an AFP statement.

The suspect allegedly produced the illicit videos in Brisbane between 2007 and 2013 and then between 2018 and 2022. The overseas offenses occurred in 2013 and 2014, and the videos from the childcare center in Sydney from 2014 to 2017.

The investigation reportedly began back in 2014, when videos the man allegedly recorded a year prior started circulating on the dark web. Detectives assigned to a special investigative team called Operation Tenterfield worked to identify where the videos had been filmed based on what was in the background.

Australian Federal Police brief the press on the arrest Australian Federal Police/Facebook

Last summer, Operation Tenterfield got a major break in the case when investigators were able to link some of the items from one of the videos to a Brisbane childcare center. That led them to the suspect, whom they quickly arrested.

The operation's focus then turned to "identifying the children in the alleged child abuse [he] material recorded" while he was working at 10 childcare centers in Queensland and one in New South Wales. Investigators even connected him to offenses committed at an early learning center "attached to a school overseas."

Victim identification specialists helped identify 91 children who had allegedly been preyed upon by the man. Authorities are not naming the childcare centers to protect the identities of his alleged victims.

"All the children allegedly offended against were pre-pubescent girls," police said. "The man worked at other childcare centers but the AFP is highly-confident the man did not allegedly offend at those centers."

The Australian federal police assistant commissioner Justine Gough described the man's crimes as "deeply distressing" and "unfathomable."

In total, the man faces 1,623 child abuse charges.