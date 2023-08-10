Australian Journalist in Chinese Prison Says She Only Sees 10 Hours of Sunlight a Year

A former journalist from Australia who has been locked in a Chinese prison cell for three years is speaking out for the first time since her conviction, the BBC reported.



"I haven't seen a tree in three years," Cheng Lei wrote in a "love letter" to the citizens of Australia. "In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window, but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year."



Cheng said that once a year, her bedding is taken out and placed in the sun. The last time her bedding was returned to her, she says she wrapped herself in it, pretending she was embracing her family.



Cheng is being held in an undisclosed location in Beijing following a March 2022 closed-door trial. Even before her conviction, Cheng had been held for about a year and four months without trial, during a period of strained diplomatic relations between China and Australia.



Australia's ambassador to China was denied entry into the court to witness the proceedings. Cheng's family believes she was charged with exchanging "state secrets" but still hasn't been told the specific laws she's accused of violating, per the BBC. Such laws are intentionally vague, analysts say, so that they can be employed in a wide variety of situations.



Some diplomats have speculated that Cheng is being used as leverage in future deals between China and Australia. Beijing has invited Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to visit the nation this year, but it's unclear whether Cheng's detention will be a topic of conversation.



Cheng was born in China but moved to Brisbane when she was 10. She began her career as an accountant before eventually becoming a journalist and TV anchor. In her letter, Cheng thanked the Australian people for welcoming her.



"Even though we speak different languages and eat different meals, we laugh the same and have an eye for the absurd," she wrote.



She also reflected on the things she misses most about Australia, including the "never-ending blue skies of Western Australia" and "the sea salt whirling in my ear, the sand between my toes."



Nick Coyle, Cheng's partner, said she has missed out on once-in-a-lifetime moments, including watching her two children, ages 12 and 14, enter high school.



"Most of all, I miss my children," she ended her letter.