Australian Journalist in Chinese Prison Says She Only Sees 10 Hours of Sunlight a Year

A former journalist from Australia who has been locked in a Chinese prison cell for three years is speaking out for the first time since her conviction, the BBC reported.
"I haven't seen a tree in three years," Cheng Lei wrote in a "love letter" to the citizens of Australia. "In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window, but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year."
Cheng said that once a year, her bedding is taken out and placed in the sun. The last time her bedding was returned to her, she says she wrapped herself in it, pretending she was embracing her family.
Cheng is being held in an undisclosed location in Beijing following a March 2022 closed-door trial. Even before her conviction, Cheng had been held for about a year and four months without trial, during a period of strained diplomatic relations between China and Australia.
Australia's ambassador to China was denied entry into the court to witness the proceedings. Cheng's family believes she was charged with exchanging "state secrets" but still hasn't been told the specific laws she's accused of violating, per the BBC. Such laws are intentionally vague, analysts say, so that they can be employed in a wide variety of situations.
Some diplomats have speculated that Cheng is being used as leverage in future deals between China and Australia. Beijing has invited Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to visit the nation this year, but it's unclear whether Cheng's detention will be a topic of conversation.
Cheng was born in China but moved to Brisbane when she was 10. She began her career as an accountant before eventually becoming a journalist and TV anchor. In her letter, Cheng thanked the Australian people for welcoming her.
"Even though we speak different languages and eat different meals, we laugh the same and have an eye for the absurd," she wrote.
She also reflected on the things she misses most about Australia, including the "never-ending blue skies of Western Australia" and "the sea salt whirling in my ear, the sand between my toes."
Nick Coyle, Cheng's partner, said she has missed out on once-in-a-lifetime moments, including watching her two children, ages 12 and 14, enter high school.
"Most of all, I miss my children," she ended her letter.
- Australian Mom Jailed for Killing Her Four Children is Pardoned and Released After 20 years in Prison
- Amanda Kloots Says She Misses Nick Cordero ‘More Than Anything’ 3 Years After His Death
- Australian Monster Buried Ex-Girlfriend Alive After She Rejected Him, Gets 23 Years Prison
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Nick Thompson Says He’s on the Brink of Homelessness
- Henry Ruggs, Former Raiders First-Round Pick, Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison
- Tory Lanez’s Brother Speaks Out After Rapper Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews