Australian Defense Department Could Be Fined for Workplace Safety Violations After Soldiers Mauled by Crocodile - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Australian Defense Department Could Be Fined for Workplace Safety Violations After Soldiers Mauled by Crocodile

The allegations against the Australian defense department come after two soldiers were attacked by a crocodile in August 2021

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pictured above, Port Douglas golf course with crocodile warning on August 09, 2013 in Port Douglas, Queensland, Australia. Getty Images

Australia’s Defense Department could be fined $1.5 million for failing to prepare its personnel for safely dealing with crocodiles after two soldiers were mauled by a reptile. 

Comcare, a government workplace safety watchdog, said on Friday that the defense department failed to fulfill its duties under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, the Guardian reported

The department allegedly didn’t provide a safe workplace which includes implementing rules that ban personnel from entering crocodile-infested waters. The department was also accused of failing to carry out detailed safety briefings about the risks involved in crocodile encounters. 

The allegations come after two Darwin-based army soldiers were attacked by a crocodile in August 2021. The soldiers, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were transporting a landing craft from Darwin to Townsville for maintenance, according to Comcare. At some point, they were allowed to go fishing at the Cape York Peninsula community of Portland Road in an inflatable boat. 

Read More

Both men then swam off Portland Roads, north of Lockhart River, after anchoring the boat when a 2.5-meter crocodile attacked the younger soldier and dragged him underwater.

The older soldier helped the man out of the crocodile's jaws by stabbing the reptile in the eye with a knife, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported at the time.

Both men were significantly injured during the attack, suffering bite and claw wounds, according to Comcare. They were transferred to a hospital where the younger soldier recovered after losing a significant amount of blood.

The crocodile suspected of the attack was later trapped and killed by wildlife officers days later, according to the Guardian. 

“The safety of our people is paramount in all activities and critical to our mission of defending Australia and its national interests,” a spokesperson with the defense department said in a statement on Friday, according to the news outlet.

The incident is set to be presented in Brisbane magistrates court on September 15.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.