Australian Defense Department Could Be Fined for Workplace Safety Violations After Soldiers Mauled by Crocodile

Australia’s Defense Department could be fined $1.5 million for failing to prepare its personnel for safely dealing with crocodiles after two soldiers were mauled by a reptile.

Comcare, a government workplace safety watchdog, said on Friday that the defense department failed to fulfill its duties under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, the Guardian reported.

The department allegedly didn’t provide a safe workplace which includes implementing rules that ban personnel from entering crocodile-infested waters. The department was also accused of failing to carry out detailed safety briefings about the risks involved in crocodile encounters.

The allegations come after two Darwin-based army soldiers were attacked by a crocodile in August 2021. The soldiers, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were transporting a landing craft from Darwin to Townsville for maintenance, according to Comcare. At some point, they were allowed to go fishing at the Cape York Peninsula community of Portland Road in an inflatable boat.

Both men then swam off Portland Roads, north of Lockhart River, after anchoring the boat when a 2.5-meter crocodile attacked the younger soldier and dragged him underwater.

The older soldier helped the man out of the crocodile's jaws by stabbing the reptile in the eye with a knife, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported at the time.

Both men were significantly injured during the attack, suffering bite and claw wounds, according to Comcare. They were transferred to a hospital where the younger soldier recovered after losing a significant amount of blood.

The crocodile suspected of the attack was later trapped and killed by wildlife officers days later, according to the Guardian.

“The safety of our people is paramount in all activities and critical to our mission of defending Australia and its national interests,” a spokesperson with the defense department said in a statement on Friday, according to the news outlet.

The incident is set to be presented in Brisbane magistrates court on September 15.