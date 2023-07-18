Australian Castaway Says He’s ‘Doing Really Good’ After Months at Sea and Vows to Sail Again
Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set off from La Paz, Mexico, for French Polynesia in April when a storm severely damaged his boat
An Australian castaway who spent three months lost in the Pacific Ocean with his dog says he's in good health and vows to return to the high seas.
Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set off from La Paz, Mexico, toward French Polynesia in April when a storm severely damaged his boat, including its communication system.
Shaddock spent months stranded, surviving off of rainwater and raw fish, The Messenger previously reported.
He and Bella were rescued by fishermen over the weekend.
“I feel really good. I was struggling, the health was pretty bad for a while," Shaddock told reporters in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, according to NBC News. "I was pretty hungry, and I didn’t think I’d make it through the storm. But now, I’m doing really good.”
Despite the harrowing experience, the 51-year-old sailor said he won’t let his time lost at sea stop him from pursuing his passion for boating and the outdoors.
"Look, I’ll always be in the water," Shaddock explained. “I just love nature.”
He also expressed his appreciation for the people who rescued him and Bella.
“Look, to the captain and this fishing [crew] — [they] saved my life — what do you say?" Shaddock said. "I’m just so grateful. I'm alive."
