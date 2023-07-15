Australian Bikini Models Say Miami’s Swim Week Was Too ‘Trashy’ This Year
Models wearing only strips of black tape have been the focus of the criticism of this year's event
An Australian model branded Miami's once-prestigious Swim Week as "trashy," after a series of runway looks divided critics.
The bikini model told The Daily Telegraph in Australia that designs are becoming "racier and racier" at the annual event.
"One, there's no way anyone is going to wear those designs and two it's made a mockery of the event which was once considered the world's biggest swimwear show and used to be quite prestigious," she told the newspaper.
The report also claims a number of Aussie models and companies were snubbed for this year's event.
- Australian Castaway Says He’s ‘Doing Really Good’ After Months at Sea and Vows to Sail Again
- Missing Mom Survives Week in Australian Outback by Drinking from Puddles
- Video Shows Large Shark Swim Among Florida Beachgoers Close to Shore: ‘Good God, People!’
- Series of Dingo Attacks Has Australian Wildlife Officials on Edge
- Sketch Artist Responds to Criticism for Making Trump Look ‘Too Young’ and ‘Too Good’
The most controversial looks this year have come from a "black tape" swimwear range, many of which included just a single strip of tape across the parts of models' bodies typically covered by bathing suits.
The Black Tape Project was started by Cuban-American Drakhan Blackhart, who grew up in Miami.
"Today, I am focused on teaching and educating others by encouraging the world to try this new genre of body art with a collection of our own skin safe body tape that I have curated from my own projects in the past," he says on his website.
Miami Swim Week has faced wider criticism for a lack of diversity when it comes to body types, as well as questions as to why the event is still happening in 2023.
However, model Tamera McLaughlin did make history when she became the first model with dwarfism to walk the runway at the event.
The week of shows has included designs from a number of companies, with both female and male models wearing a variety of pieces.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews