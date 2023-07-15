Australian Bikini Models Say Miami’s Swim Week Was Too ‘Trashy’ This Year

An Australian model branded Miami's once-prestigious Swim Week as "trashy," after a series of runway looks divided critics.

The bikini model told The Daily Telegraph in Australia that designs are becoming "racier and racier" at the annual event.

"One, there's no way anyone is going to wear those designs and two it's made a mockery of the event which was once considered the world's biggest swimwear show and used to be quite prestigious," she told the newspaper.

The report also claims a number of Aussie models and companies were snubbed for this year's event.

The most controversial looks this year have come from a "black tape" swimwear range, many of which included just a single strip of tape across the parts of models' bodies typically covered by bathing suits.

The Black Tape Project was started by Cuban-American Drakhan Blackhart, who grew up in Miami.

"Today, I am focused on teaching and educating others by encouraging the world to try this new genre of body art with a collection of our own skin safe body tape that I have curated from my own projects in the past," he says on his website.

Miami Swim Week has faced wider criticism for a lack of diversity when it comes to body types, as well as questions as to why the event is still happening in 2023.

However, model Tamera McLaughlin did make history when she became the first model with dwarfism to walk the runway at the event.

Designer Drakhan Blackhart and models close the runway for Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week. July 7 2023 Arun Nevader/Getty Images

The week of shows has included designs from a number of companies, with both female and male models wearing a variety of pieces.