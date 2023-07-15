Australian Bikini Models Say Miami’s Swim Week Was Too ‘Trashy’ This Year - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Australian Bikini Models Say Miami’s Swim Week Was Too ‘Trashy’ This Year

Models wearing only strips of black tape have been the focus of the criticism of this year's event

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Australian model branded Miami's once-prestigious Swim Week as "trashy," after a series of runway looks divided critics.

The bikini model told The Daily Telegraph in Australia that designs are becoming "racier and racier" at the annual event.

"One, there's no way anyone is going to wear those designs and two it's made a mockery of the event which was once considered the world's biggest swimwear show and used to be quite prestigious," she told the newspaper.

The report also claims a number of Aussie models and companies were snubbed for this year's event.

Read More

The most controversial looks this year have come from a "black tape" swimwear range, many of which included just a single strip of tape across the parts of models' bodies typically covered by bathing suits.

The Black Tape Project was started by Cuban-American Drakhan Blackhart, who grew up in Miami.

"Today, I am focused on teaching and educating others by encouraging the world to try this new genre of body art with a collection of our own skin safe body tape that I have curated from my own projects in the past," he says on his website.

Miami Swim Week has faced wider criticism for a lack of diversity when it comes to body types, as well as questions as to why the event is still happening in 2023.

However, model Tamera McLaughlin did make history when she became the first model with dwarfism to walk the runway at the event.

Drakhan Blackhart and models close the runway for Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Designer Drakhan Blackhart and models close the runway for Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week. July 7 2023Arun Nevader/Getty Images

The week of shows has included designs from a number of companies, with both female and male models wearing a variety of pieces.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.