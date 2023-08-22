Austin Police Warn of Long Waits for Emergency Help as Number of Officers Shrinks - The Messenger
Austin Police Warn of Long Waits for Emergency Help as Number of Officers Shrinks

The interim chief Joseph Chacon announced his retirement Monday

Monique Merrill
Thomas Villarreal, president of the Austin Police Association said long 911 waits could be blamed on the city council’s lack of support for law enforcement.Fox & Friends

The head of a police association in Austin, Texas, blamed the city council for what he called “miserable” law enforcement conditions in the city for residents and officers.

Thomas Villarreal, president of the Austin Police Association, went on Fox & Friends to share his complaints about city leadership’s treatment of law enforcement, starting with the council voting down a police contract in 2017.

"We just continue to have a city council that doesn't show its police officers that it cares about them," he alleged.

Villarreal claimed the department is understaffed and should have more than 2,000 officers.

"I've got about 1,475 officers in our police department and, you know, we're moving in the wrong direction. There's less and less resources to go out and do the job,” he said.

“I've got detectives who are pulled away from their caseload to just help answer 911 calls because we just don't have the resources to adequately police the city," he added.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN that the average hold time for people calling 911 from June 25 to July 1 was two minutes and 53 seconds, and that nearly 70% of calls were answered in 15 seconds or less. It also said there were 47 operator vacancies in the department.

“It’s unfortunate for the citizens of Austin,” Villarreal said.

He alleged that department conditions worsened for officers as social movements pushed for defunding in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd. He said 20 officers were indicted for “doing their jobs” during that summer.

The city’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon announced his retirement Monday, effective at the end of the month, after serving as the leader for two years. Robin Henderson was named his successor.

