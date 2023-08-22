Austin Police Chief Suddenly Retires as City Struggles With Officer Shortage

The police chief of Austin, Texas, announced his retirement Monday as the city deals with hundreds of officer vacancies, heightened homicide rates, and an unsigned union contract.



Joseph Chacon had been with the department for 25 years until his retirement and said he would serve in an interim advisory role to help with the transition.



Thomas Villarreal, the president of the Austin Police Association, told Fox News that the city council was to blame for the department's deteriorating conditions, with more than 800 officers leaving since 2017.

Villarreal claimed that the department never fully recovered from a 2020 budget cut that slashed a third of its funding in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests.



Nineteen officers were indicted in February 2022 for firing 12-gauge shotguns equipped with "less lethal" bean bag rounds at protesters, resulting in several injuries.



The city council rejected a four-year labor contract with the department in February, which law enforcement activists say will lead to more resignations. Meanwhile, staffing shortages in 911 call centers have led some callers to wait as long as 30 minutes to receive help during peak hours.

Robin Henderson, who currently serves as the Chief of Staff, will take the department's top spot as the department struggles to recruit new officers, with hundreds of vacancies on the books.



Retired APD officer Daniel Eveleth, who previously worked alongside Henderson, said the confluence of factors makes leading the department especially difficult.



"Low morale, that's a big thing right now, so she's going to have a big task of getting people to want to stay, to feel like they're wanted and to feel like they're important," Eveleth told Austin's KVUE-TV.



At the discretion of the city's mayor, the Texas Department of Public Safety had patrolled Austin alongside police troopers, but that collaboration ended earlier this summer.