Aussie Bus Driver Fed Up with ‘Misbehavior’ Dumps 18 Kids on Side of the Road

An Australian school bus driver who was reportedly angered by his young passengers' "misbehavior" pulled over to the side of a road, ordered all 18 children to get out — then drove off, furious parents reported.

The driver has been fired since the dangerous stunt just over a week ago.

One mom told Australia's Today show that she got a surprise phone call from her two daughters, who told her they had bee been kicked off the bus with all the other children at a spot on the route in Brisbane.

When mom Gemma Pfingst headed out to get her girls, she saw other children, some as young as 5, wandering in the streets.

“They nearly got hit by a car, it was pretty scary,” she told Today on Friday.

The transportation operator, Bus Queensland, issued a statement saying it had taken "immediate disciplinary action against the driver," and that he is "no longer employed" by the company.

Managers also apologized for the "distress caused by this incident."

Pfingst complained that her daughters were left “endangered” far from the last stop and far from home.

They're now afraid to get on a bus, she said.