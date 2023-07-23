Aussie Bus Driver Fed Up with ‘Misbehavior’ Dumps 18 Kids on Side of the Road
Some children were as young as 5
An Australian school bus driver who was reportedly angered by his young passengers' "misbehavior" pulled over to the side of a road, ordered all 18 children to get out — then drove off, furious parents reported.
The driver has been fired since the dangerous stunt just over a week ago.
One mom told Australia's Today show that she got a surprise phone call from her two daughters, who told her they had bee been kicked off the bus with all the other children at a spot on the route in Brisbane.
When mom Gemma Pfingst headed out to get her girls, she saw other children, some as young as 5, wandering in the streets.
- Pregnant Bus Driver Saves Students From Fire
- Bus Driver Linked to Pedestrian Death — Again
- This American Life: Bus Driver, Passenger in Shootout During Argument over Stop
- Bus Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving After 10 Wedding Guests Killed
- NYC Driver Arrested After Fatally Smashing Into Man Slashing His Tires Following Road-Road Fender-Bender
“They nearly got hit by a car, it was pretty scary,” she told Today on Friday.
The transportation operator, Bus Queensland, issued a statement saying it had taken "immediate disciplinary action against the driver," and that he is "no longer employed" by the company.
Managers also apologized for the "distress caused by this incident."
Pfingst complained that her daughters were left “endangered” far from the last stop and far from home.
They're now afraid to get on a bus, she said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews