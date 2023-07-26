Auschwitz Memorial Criticizes Fox News Anchor’s Description of ‘Useful’ Jews During Holocaust

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum condemned a prime-time Fox News host after he said in a Monday segment that victims of the Holocaust managed to survive by making themselves "useful."



Greg Gutfeld, a co-host of "The Five," was speaking with co-host Jessica Tarlov about whether it was appropriate to teach students in Florida that slaves gained new skills that they used for their own personal benefit. Tarlov said she thought the curriculum was inappropriate and offensive because it failed to acknowledge the horrors of enslavement.



In response, Gutfeld referenced "Man's Search for Meaning," the famous book by Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl that discusses, in part, his own experiences in the concentration camps and how people can find meaning even in the midst of great suffering.

“Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful,” Gutfeld told Tarlov, who is Jewish. “Utility! Utility kept you alive!”



Gutfeld, who also hosts his own popular prime-time show on the cable network, immediately attracted criticism online, including from the Auschwitz Memorial, which wrote in a Tuesday tweet that while it's true that some Holocaust survivors prolonged their lives by relying on certain skills, "it never gave them complete protection."



"However, we must not overlook the larger picture of the Holocaust," the tweet continued. "Nazi Germany's ultimate goal was to exterminate all the people it considered Jews."



The Museum added that in certain concentration camps, including Treblinka and Sobibor, nearly all new arrivals were exterminated, regardless of their particular skillsets.



The White House also weighed in, calling Gutfeld's comments "horrid, dangerous, and [an] extreme lie," adding that Gutfeld insulted "the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust.”



The Messenger has reached out to Fox News for comment.