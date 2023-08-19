Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’

The aunt of Eddie Irizarry, the man shot dead by a police officer in Philadelphia early this week, said Friday that she is "frustrated" by officials' changing version of events.

Zoraida Garcia told CNN that the whole family is upset.

“There’s a lot of anger, but also a lot of sadness,” said Garcia. “They murdered my nephew. If you commit a crime, you deserve to be punished."

Police pulled Irizarry over at lunchtime on Monday after they said he was driving erratically in the Kensington neighborhood.

As officers approached the vehicle, they initially said Irizarry, 27, walked toward them with a knife in his hand, Police Corporal Jasmine Reilly told reporters after the shooting.

When officers told Irizarry to drop the knife, he instead “lunged" at them, and one of the "officers discharged his weapon multiple times,” killing Irizarry, Reilly said.

But then on Tuesday the Philadelphia Police Department changed the story, saying body cam footage clearly showed Irizarry had not left his vehicle when he was shot.

“I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change, and especially when they change in the very public way that this has occurred," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a briefing Wednesday.

She told reporters that when the initial version of events was presented, that was the information available to officials before the body cam footage was reviewed.

“Obviously it was different than what we were led to believe when we got to the scene,” Outlaw noted.

According to the latest rundown of events, the two police officers approached Irizarry's vehicle, with one on each side of the vehicle.

The first officer said Irizarry had a weapon, and as he turned to face the second officer, that officer fired multiple times, killing the driver.

CNN reported that the officer who fatally shot Irizarry has now been placed on restricted leave, pending a full investigation.

Irizarry's family plans to take legal action, the aunt said, but she did not provide further details.

Garcia said the family believes there was a language issue that likely created what turned out to be dangerous miscommunication. Irizarry's first language was Spanish.