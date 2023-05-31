The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting

    'I heard it,' one caller said. 'It was about, like, a couple hundred feet from me, and a whole bunch of people ran up to the ocean'

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Newly released audio of 911 calls reveals the chaotic moment when gunfire erupted near a beach in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day, as people scrambled for cover along the crowded street and frantically alerted dispatchers that a number of wounded had been "hit."

    “There was a shooting here,” one man told a 911 dispatcher in a call listened to by The Messenger. “I heard it. It was about, like, a couple hundred feet from me, and a whole bunch of people ran up to the ocean."

    “All right, let’s get out of here, bro,” the man said before ending the call.

    The Hollywood Police Department on Tuesday released roughly 13-minutes of audio calls about the shooting in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

    Read More

    The gunfire broke out during an altercation between two different groups around 7 p.m. Monday along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, an area of shops, restaurants and hotels teeming with people on the holiday, the police said.

    A woman reported hearing "rapid shots" less than a minute ago, counting off about five of them.

    "People are all hiding up against the wall. There's a bunch of little kids outside," the person says.

    Moments later she tells the dispatcher, "There's someone on the floor shot."

    A man called to say he didn't see the shooter but that two people were struck.

    “Two people got hit right now. Two people got hit – a lady and another lady got hit,” the man said.

    Of the nine victims, four were between ages of one and 17 and the other five were adults ranging from 25 to 65, police said in an update Tuesday.

    Two men identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, have been arrested in connection to the shooting on firearm charges.

    Police are still looking for three others who are suspected of being involved in the shooting.

    Five handguns were found - one was reported stolen from Texas, the other from the Miami area - after the shooting in Hollywood, a popular beach destination about 20 miles north of Miami.

    Deslouches was arrested after a witness informed police that a group of young men were involved in the shooting, and an officer who approached the group noticed one of the teens trying to hide his backpack, according to the Associated Press.

    A search of the bag revealed a loaded 9mm handgun, AP reported, citing the arrest record.

    Stewart was spotted walking down a street by a detective taking witnesses in for interviews.

    A witness earlier had taken pictures of Stewart and another suspect and told police that person gave Stewart a weapon.

    The detective stopped Stewart and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack.

    Florida boardwalk shooting
    HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 29: A crime scene tape cordon is seen on a street as law enforcement officers respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on May 29, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. At least nine people were hospitalized Monday after an altercation ended in gunfire near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.