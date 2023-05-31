Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting

Newly released audio of 911 calls reveals the chaotic moment when gunfire erupted near a beach in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day, as people scrambled for cover along the crowded street and frantically alerted dispatchers that a number of wounded had been "hit."

“There was a shooting here,” one man told a 911 dispatcher in a call listened to by The Messenger. “I heard it. It was about, like, a couple hundred feet from me, and a whole bunch of people ran up to the ocean."

“All right, let’s get out of here, bro,” the man said before ending the call.

The Hollywood Police Department on Tuesday released roughly 13-minutes of audio calls about the shooting in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

The gunfire broke out during an altercation between two different groups around 7 p.m. Monday along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, an area of shops, restaurants and hotels teeming with people on the holiday, the police said.

A woman reported hearing "rapid shots" less than a minute ago, counting off about five of them.

"People are all hiding up against the wall. There's a bunch of little kids outside," the person says.

Moments later she tells the dispatcher, "There's someone on the floor shot."

A man called to say he didn't see the shooter but that two people were struck.

“Two people got hit right now. Two people got hit – a lady and another lady got hit,” the man said.

Of the nine victims, four were between ages of one and 17 and the other five were adults ranging from 25 to 65, police said in an update Tuesday.

Two men identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, have been arrested in connection to the shooting on firearm charges.

Police are still looking for three others who are suspected of being involved in the shooting.

Five handguns were found - one was reported stolen from Texas, the other from the Miami area - after the shooting in Hollywood, a popular beach destination about 20 miles north of Miami.

Deslouches was arrested after a witness informed police that a group of young men were involved in the shooting, and an officer who approached the group noticed one of the teens trying to hide his backpack, according to the Associated Press.

A search of the bag revealed a loaded 9mm handgun, AP reported, citing the arrest record.

Stewart was spotted walking down a street by a detective taking witnesses in for interviews.

A witness earlier had taken pictures of Stewart and another suspect and told police that person gave Stewart a weapon.

The detective stopped Stewart and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack.