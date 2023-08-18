Auburn Coach Defends ‘Blind Side’ Family After Michael Oher’s Allegations: ‘I Know What I Witnessed’

The coach who played a significant role in Michael Oher's football ascent commented on allegations made by the player this week, labeling them as "sad."

Hugh Freeze, who currently oversees the Auburn Tigers in Alabama, shared his perspective during a press conference regarding Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohy family. Oher claims that the Tuohys never legally adopted him.

His life story became the basis for the Oscar-winning film "The Blind Side." However, Oher now claims that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy deceived him into signing a conservatorship agreement.

This document, he alleges, empowered the Tuohys to conduct business dealings on his behalf, which includes the deal behind the film's creation. The movie chronicles his transformation, significantly emphasizing his time at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis. Freeze served as his coach during this period.

“I love Michael Oher,” Freeze told reporters. “He’s like part of our family. And I love the Tuohys. I think it’s sad.”

Coach Hugh Freeze, former coach to Michael Oher, pictures in Nashville on July 18 2023 Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

He further added, “I certainly don’t claim to understand all the ins and outs of adoption, conservatory, all of that. But I know what I witnessed, and I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man. And I think without that, there is no story.”

But Oher said in legal documents that the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," and that this led to the successful book and movie about his life.

On Wednesday, the couple's attorney said they had decided to end their conservatorship.

The coach said that, despite the way this has all played out, Sean and Leigh Anne would still want a relationship with Oher.

“I know this, I know if Michael called Sean right now and said, ‘Let’s work this out,’ Sean and Leigh Anne would be there in a hurry to hug his neck and tell him he’s loved. I hope he feels that,” Freeze added.

The coach said the facts would come out, but he loves those on both sides of the conflict.