Attorneys for Family of Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Holding Press Conference Today

Chris Harris
Investigators conducted a 12-day search of Rex Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, N.Y.Yuki IWAMURA/AFP

The attorneys hired by the estranged wife and adult children of accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann have called a press conference for 2 p.m. today, The Messenger has learned.

The press conference will happen at the Islip Terrace law offices of Bob Macedonio, the attorney representing Asa Ellerup, Heuermann's wife of 27 years.

Vess Mitev, the attorney hired by the suspect's kids, Victoria Heuermann, 26, and Christopher Sheridan, 33, will also be addressing reporters at the press conference. Mitev has said his clients have been living in "a waking horror show."

Macedonio tells The Messenger that new, never-before-seen photos of the Heuermann home — taken both before and after investigators spent 12 weeks inside, looking for evidence — will be presented to the media.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested last month. He allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade.

Heuermann, who lived with his family in Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

Late last month, investigators ended their nearly two-week-long search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, which turned up a cache of gunsa child-sized doll, and a vault. An excavator was also brought in to pick his backyard apart, but it was unclear if any evidence was recovered from that effort.

Authorities have said they believe some of the murders were committed when Heuermann's family went out of town, and that he may have lured some of his victims to his home. 

