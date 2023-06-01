Attorney Arrested After DNA He Sent to Genealogy Database Ties Him to 15-Year-Old Rape Cases
The New Jersey man lived in the Boston area at the time of the sexual assaults in 2007 and 2008, the FBI says
A New Jersey attorney who submitted his own DNA to a genealogy database has been arrested after being linked to three rapes in the Boston area in 2007 and 2008.
Matthew Nilo was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Weehawken. Nilo, 35, works as an attorney for a cyber insurance firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.
WABC-TV spoke to his employer, which said he has been suspended from the job he started in January.
According to the FBI, the self-submitted DNA provided a link between Nilo and the three sexual assaults.
Authorities did not say which genealogy database Nilo used.
"While we know today's arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community," said FBI Boston's Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta, who will retire in a matter of days.
"You should know despite the passage of time, the FBI, the Boston Police Department, and our law enforcement partners will not give up and we will continue to use any technological advancement we can to seek justice for you and your families."
Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and individual counts of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.
The charges stem from attacks that occurred on Aug. 18, 2007, Nov. 22, 2007, Aug. 5, 2008, and Dec. 23, 2008, in the area of Terminal Street in the Charlestown section of Boston.
Nilo lived in the Boston area at the time of the assaults, according to authorities.
During an appearance Thursday in Hudson County Superior Court, Nilo waived his right to appeal extradition.
Massachusetts authorities now have ten days to pick Nilo up from the Hudson County Jail in Kearney.
