The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Attorney Arrested After DNA He Sent to Genealogy Database Ties Him to 15-Year-Old Rape Cases

    The New Jersey man lived in the Boston area at the time of the sexual assaults in 2007 and 2008, the FBI says

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris and Ben Feuerherd
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A New Jersey attorney who submitted his own DNA to a genealogy database has been arrested after being linked to three rapes in the Boston area in 2007 and 2008.

    Matthew Nilo was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Weehawken. Nilo, 35, works as an attorney for a cyber insurance firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

    WABC-TV spoke to his employer, which said he has been suspended from the job he started in January.

    According to the FBI, the self-submitted DNA provided a link between Nilo and the three sexual assaults.

    Read More

    Authorities did not say which genealogy database Nilo used.

    "While we know today's arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community," said FBI Boston's Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta, who will retire in a matter of days.

    Matthew Nilo
    (LinkedIn) LinkedIn

    "You should know despite the passage of time, the FBI, the Boston Police Department, and our law enforcement partners will not give up and we will continue to use any technological advancement we can to seek justice for you and your families."

    Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and individual counts of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.

    The charges stem from attacks that occurred on Aug. 18, 2007, Nov. 22, 2007, Aug. 5, 2008, and Dec. 23, 2008, in the area of Terminal Street in the Charlestown section of Boston.

    Nilo lived in the Boston area at the time of the assaults, according to authorities.

    During an appearance Thursday in Hudson County Superior Court, Nilo waived his right to appeal extradition.

    Massachusetts authorities now have ten days to pick Nilo up from the Hudson County Jail in Kearney.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.