Attorney, 33, in Los Angeles Vanishes, Leaving Family To Worry About His Safety
Attorney, 33, in Los Angeles Vanishes, Leaving Family To Worry About His Safety

Aaron Davidson was last seen leaving a downtown home on July 6

Luke Funk
Aaron DavidsonLos Angeles Police Department

A Los Angeles lawyer has been reported missing and his family is worried for his safety.

Aaron Davidson, 33, was last seen at a home in Downtown Los Angeles on July 6.

His family is concerned that he may be hospitalized and unidentified.

Further details about his disappearance were not available.

Davidson has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 170 pounds.

According to the State Bar of California, Davidson graduated from the Chapman University Fowler School of Law and was admitted to the bar in 2017.

Police shared photos of Davidson, seeking the public's help with their search.

