Attack Wave Shot Down Over Odesa as Civilian Deaths Mount in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian drones and eight missiles over Odesa early Monday in the latest nighttime attack on the critical port city.



The assault came after a day when Russian troops pounded 10 Ukrainian regions with cannons and missiles, killing at least nine people, including two children.

The attack on Odesa came in three waves, Gov. Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Missile debris damaged a school dormitory and an apartment building, and set fire to a supermarket where three employees were injured, he said.

A supermarket burns in Odesa after it was hit by falling missile debris on August 14, 2023 Ukraine Defense Forces-South/Telegram

Seven people were killed in Kherson in southwest Ukraine over the weekend amid 83 artillery and missile volleys, the local governor said. Two children were among the dead.

In the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed Monday in a 2 a.m. missile attack. “Two residential buildings were completely destroyed,” the state emergency service said on Facebook. “Three people were saved; unfortunately, two died."

Civilian fatalities were also reported in Donetsk on the eastern front.