Attack Wave Shot Down Over Odesa as Civilian Deaths Mount in Ukraine
Nine people, including two children, were killed in attacks on Kherson
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian drones and eight missiles over Odesa early Monday in the latest nighttime attack on the critical port city.
The assault came after a day when Russian troops pounded 10 Ukrainian regions with cannons and missiles, killing at least nine people, including two children.
The attack on Odesa came in three waves, Gov. Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Missile debris damaged a school dormitory and an apartment building, and set fire to a supermarket where three employees were injured, he said.
Seven people were killed in Kherson in southwest Ukraine over the weekend amid 83 artillery and missile volleys, the local governor said. Two children were among the dead.
- Russia Says it Shot Down Ukrainian Missile, Fragments Injured Civilians
- Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones as 7 Civilians Die in Attacks
- Russian Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- Ukraine Downs Drones and Sub-Fired Missiles in Overnight Attack
- Ukraine Says It Shot Down a New Russian Missile Barrage Over Kyiv
In the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed Monday in a 2 a.m. missile attack. “Two residential buildings were completely destroyed,” the state emergency service said on Facebook. “Three people were saved; unfortunately, two died."
Civilian fatalities were also reported in Donetsk on the eastern front.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Two Americans Found Sleeping Atop Eiffel Tower After Night of DrinkingNews
- People on Maui Keep Getting Clothes Donated But Here’s What They Actually NeedNews
- Four Australian Surfers Rescued After a Day Stranded off IndonesiaNews
- ‘Coconut Wireless’: Desperate Survivors of Deadly Hawaii Fires Left in the Dark, Frustrated by Chaos, Lack of AidNews
- Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree ‘in a Coma’ but Alive, Top Arborist Says After ExaminationNews
- Scientists Want You to Kill These BugsTech
- Mother Finds Dead Woman Wrapped in Plastic in Son’s Room After Noticing Strange SmellNews
- Couple Sues Eataly for $50,000 After Wife Slips on ProsciuttoNews
- Three Spies for Russia Arrested in London Amid Piles of Fake Passports: ReportNews
- Maui Wildfire Victims Spent Final Moments Huddled in Cars and Behind Buildings, Authorities SayNews
- Ecuador Reels From Another Political Slaying, Days Before Presidential ElectionNews
- Reward Offered for Help Finding American Boy Kidnapped 20 Years Ago in Mexico CityNews