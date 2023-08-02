Atlanta to Use Shipping Containers to House Homeless

The city of Atlanta is turning to shipping containers to help house its homeless population.

The mayor's office announced the move in an executive order Wednesday, saying it was an effort to provide quick and stable shelter for those who need it.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens allocated $4 million to the plan.

“Each and every Atlantan deserves a place to call home and our administration understands the sense of urgency to stabilize individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our city,” Dickens said in a press release.

Many of the shipping containers were donated to the city by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The structures were previously used as hospitals, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The initiative envisions harnessing the full potential of shipping containers for quick-delivery housing to ensure top-notch quality and craftsmanship for all its residents,” the mayor’s office said.

“These containers will serve as a cost-effective and innovative housing option and set a new architectural standard for future groundbreaking projects.”

The first group of shipping containers will be strategically placed in a section of downtown Atlanta that is close to public transit and near support services.

In addition to being provided with housing, the people who participate in the program will also receive access to mental health care, substance abuse treatment, assistance with obtaining legal documents and education and employment opportunities.

The mayor’s office hopes that this arrangement will allow people to access support to improve their lives.

“Any one of us are just one bad day away from finding ourselves needing a hand-up to get back on our feet,” Dickens said.

“Working with our partners and City Council, and using a little innovation, we will swiftly deploy these resources to give folks the support they need and deserve.”