Atlanta to Use Shipping Containers to House Homeless - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Atlanta to Use Shipping Containers to House Homeless

Some of the structures were previously used as hospitals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a novel plan to address homelessness, on WednedaySTEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The city of Atlanta is turning to shipping containers to help house its homeless population.

The mayor's office announced the move in an executive order Wednesday, saying it was an effort to provide quick and stable shelter for those who need it.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens allocated $4 million to the plan.

“Each and every Atlantan deserves a place to call home and our administration understands the sense of urgency to stabilize individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our city,” Dickens said in a press release. 

Read More

Many of the shipping containers were donated to the city by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The structures were previously used as hospitals, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The initiative envisions harnessing the full potential of shipping containers for quick-delivery housing to ensure top-notch quality and craftsmanship for all its residents,” the mayor’s office said.

“These containers will serve as a cost-effective and innovative housing option and set a new architectural standard for future groundbreaking projects.”

The first group of shipping containers will be strategically placed in a section of downtown Atlanta that is close to public transit and near support services. 

In addition to being provided with housing, the people who participate in the program will also receive access to mental health care, substance abuse treatment, assistance with obtaining legal documents and education and employment opportunities. 

The mayor’s office hopes that this arrangement will allow people to access support to improve their lives. 

“Any one of us are just one bad day away from finding ourselves needing a hand-up to get back on our feet,” Dickens said.

“Working with our partners and City Council, and using a little innovation, we will swiftly deploy these resources to give folks the support they need and deserve.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.