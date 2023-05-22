Atlanta Crane Collapse Leaves At Least 4 Injured
It was not immediately clear what caused the crane to collapse.
At least four people were injured Monday after a crane collapsed in Midtown Atlanta.
The crane fell into a building under construction around 2:30 p.m., according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Officials said that seven people were rescued following the incident, and the four people brought to the hospital had "minor" injuries.
The crane collapsed due to a weight issue, 11 Alive reported.
"I heard what sounded like a really large truck speeding down the road followed by very large booming crash," local resident Jeffery Bean told Fox 5. "And then it’s been sirens ever since."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
