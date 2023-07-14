Athens Closes Acropolis as Europe Wilts Under Heatwave
The heatwave, named 'Cerberus,' is being tracked by the European Space Agency
The Acropolis, a historical landmark in Athens, shut down on Friday due to sweltering temperatures.
The closure of this top tourist attraction comes as Europe remains engulfed in a heatwave, with forecasts projected to reach as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days, according to The Associated Press.
In a video posted by the Hellenic Police on Twitter on Friday, officers can be seen carrying off a tourist who had become overheated while at the Acropolis.
- Greece to Start Limiting Number of Daily Visitors to the Acropolis of Athens
- Europe Roasts Under ‘Cerberus’ Heat Wave, Named for Monster in Dante’s Inferno
- German Public Health Group Suggests Adopting ‘Siesta’ as Summers Get Hotter
- Americans Traveling to Europe Will Need New Authorization in 2024
- Greek Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Over 10,000 Tourists in Rhodes
Lina Mendoni, Greece's Culture Minister, told the Greek outlet ERT News that the decision to temporarily close the Acropolis was due to a need "to protect workers and visitors."
"It's highly likely that we will take the same measure tomorrow, Saturday," Mendoni said.
In anticipation of the high temperatures, heat shelters were set up near the entrance to the Acropolis at the beginning of this week.
