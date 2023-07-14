Athens Closes Acropolis as Europe Wilts Under Heatwave - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Athens Closes Acropolis as Europe Wilts Under Heatwave

The heatwave, named 'Cerberus,' is being tracked by the European Space Agency

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Acropolis, a historical landmark in Athens, shut down on Friday due to sweltering temperatures.

The Parthenon on the Acropolis
The Parthenon on the AcropolisAtlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

The closure of this top tourist attraction comes as Europe remains engulfed in a heatwave, with forecasts projected to reach as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days, according to The Associated Press.

In a video posted by the Hellenic Police on Twitter on Friday, officers can be seen carrying off a tourist who had become overheated while at the Acropolis.

Read More

Lina Mendoni, Greece's Culture Minister, told the Greek outlet ERT News that the decision to temporarily close the Acropolis was due to a need "to protect workers and visitors."

"It's highly likely that we will take the same measure tomorrow, Saturday," Mendoni said.

In anticipation of the high temperatures, heat shelters were set up near the entrance to the Acropolis at the beginning of this week.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.