ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own Guns
Despite marijuana's legality in 23 states, the ATF stresses its federal classification as a controlled substance, prohibiting usage among firearm owners
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has issued a fresh warning to Minnesota gun owners: refrain from weed use while owning guns. This cautionary notice arrives after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in the state on Tuesday.
In its announcement, the ATF, referencing the Gun Control Act of 1968, underscored that marijuana is federally classified as a controlled substance. Consequently, even in states where it's legal, users are federally considered "unlawful users" and are prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition.
"Until marijuana is federally legalized, firearm owners and possessors need to understand that mixing marijuana with firearms and ammunition remains federally illegal," stated Jeff Reed, ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge.
When purchasing or transferring firearms, the ATF requires individuals to disclose if they are "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance," as per ATF Form 4473.
- Marijuana can be legal and illegal at the same time: How the hazy mix of state and federal laws is creating a mess
- Minnesota Set to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
- Amsterdam Fights ‘Glassy-eyed Tourist Zombies’ with Public Weed Ban
- Black Couple Files Lawsuit Against Restaurant After Being Accused of ‘Smelling Like Weed’
- Biden’s marijuana possession pardons are a ‘seismic’ shift in cannabis policy reform, but few will see relief
Reed noted that the bureau thought it "crucial" to delineate the laws pertaining to marijuana use and firearm regulation for Minnesota residents in light of the recent changes to marijuana laws.
Federal law restricts even medical marijuana users from owning or operating firearms, akin to recreational users. Marijuana is federally listed as a Schedule I controlled substance and lacks a federally accepted medical use, despite the fact that 38 states have legalized medical marijuana.
Minnesota joined the ranks of 22 other states when it legalized recreational marijuana this week. The ATF first sent out a letter to firearm licensees in 2011, advising them about the legal interplay between marijuana and gun ownership, when Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational use.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews