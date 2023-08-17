At Least Three Schools Survived in Lahaina as Schools, Traffic Reopen after Maui Fires

Schools and roads in Lahaina began to reopen on Wednesday, just a week after wildfires devastated the Maui town, killing at least 111 people and leaving many more injured, displaced or missing.
There are at least three public schools in Lahaina that survived the fires, according to Hawai’i Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
“There’s still a lot of work to do, but overall the campuses and classrooms are in good condition structurally, which is encouraging,” Hayashi said, according to KXAN-TV.
The main road into Lahaina is now open to all motorists during the daytime, though nighttime is still restricted to first responders, West Maui employees and residents.
Students displaced by the wildfires are currently welcome to enroll at any public school in the state, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
Hayashi encouraged displaced families to enroll their children at whatever school is in close proximity to where they’re currently staying, even if living situations are temporary.
“When children are in school, we can provide support including meals and mental health support,” Hayashi said, according to Maui Now.
- Police Reopen Road to Lahaina After Overnight Closures, Clashes Between Residents, Officials
- ‘Miracle House’, Built Like a Bunker, Survives Maui Fires Without a Scratch
- Maui Fire Death Toll Increases to at Least 53 People, Officials Say
- Photos Show Destruction in Lahaina After Devastating Fire
- Hawaii Town Where Fires Originated Could Still Kick off High School Football
- At Least 36 Dead in Maui Fires as Visitors Urged To Leave Any Way Possible
Hayashi also reassured teachers that they would continue to get paid, even if their schools were destroyed by the fire.
“The Office of Talent Management is working on a reassignment and relocation process for any team members who need it,” he said.
“Employment will be there when the time is right for you to return, wherever that may be.”
Four area schools will remain temporarily closed but are expected to reopen once it is safe to return to the building. One school – King Kamehameha III Elementary – was damaged beyond repair, according to Hayashi's statement.
