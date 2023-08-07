At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: Police

"Multiple passengers” died and others were hurt after a charter bus carrying dozens collided with another vehicle late Sunday in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police told The Messenger at least three people died in the crash, which happened just before midnight on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers 6abc Philadelphia/YouTube

The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers, police said, when it crashed into a passenger vehicle and rolled over onto its side.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported people with “varying injuries,” ranging from minor to critical, to the hospital.

Video shot by local news crews shows the truck at rest along the berm of the highway.