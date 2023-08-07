TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: Police
The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers
JWPlayer
"Multiple passengers” died and others were hurt after a charter bus carrying dozens collided with another vehicle late Sunday in Pennsylvania, state police said.
Pennsylvania State Police told The Messenger at least three people died in the crash, which happened just before midnight on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.
Read More
- Bus Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving After 10 Wedding Guests Killed
- This American Life: Bus Driver, Passenger in Shootout During Argument over Stop
- Bus Full of Passengers Plunges Off Mexico Cliff, Killing 15
- Wedding Party Bus Explodes in India Killing at Least 25 People
- At Least 8 Killed and Dozens Hurt in Mass Shootings in Washington State, Idaho, Chicago and St. Louis
- At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured in Devastating Texas Panhandle Tornado
The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers, police said, when it crashed into a passenger vehicle and rolled over onto its side.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported people with “varying injuries,” ranging from minor to critical, to the hospital.
Video shot by local news crews shows the truck at rest along the berm of the highway.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News