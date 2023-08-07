At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: Police

The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

"Multiple passengers” died and others were hurt after a charter bus carrying dozens collided with another vehicle late Sunday in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police told The Messenger at least three people died in the crash, which happened just before midnight on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers
The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers6abc Philadelphia/YouTube
Read More

The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengers, police said, when it crashed into a passenger vehicle and rolled over onto its side. 

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported people with “varying injuries,” ranging from minor to critical, to the hospital.

Video shot by local news crews shows the truck at rest along the berm of the highway.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.